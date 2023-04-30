Will AI kill cancer?Doctors create AI tools that can detect disease





Artificial intelligence (AI) models created by scientists, physicians and researchers can accurately identify cancers, hasten diagnosis of deadly diseases, and mark developmental stages that can provide prompt treatment to patients To do. The World Health Organization reports that cancer is the leading cause of multiple deaths worldwide, killing approximately 10 million people each year, or one in six, according to statistics. However, cancer can often be cured and life-saving if it is detected early and the patient is provided with prompt treatment. Experts from the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, together with Imperial College London and the London Cancer Institute, have designed an AI tool that can identify whether abnormal growths seen on a person’s CT scan are cancerous. Research shows that the algorithm’s performance is more efficient and effective compared to current methods. The results of this study were published in the Lancet’s eBioMedicine journal. Dr. Benjamin Hunter, Clinical Research Fellow and Clinical Oncologist at Imperial, said: “In the future, identifying high-risk patients and rapidly following them toward early intervention will improve early detection and improve cancer outcomes. We hope that the treatment can be more successful.” Registrar working for Royal Marsden. The research team used CT scans of about 500 patients with large lung nodules to create an AI algorithm using radiomics. This technology allows us to extract important information from medical images that is not easily spotted by the human eye. A measure known as the area under the curve (AUC) was used in the study to test the effectiveness of the model in predicting cancer. A model with an AUC of 1 is considered, 0.5 indicates random guessing. The results of this study showed that the cancer risk of each nodule could be identified by the AI ​​model with an AUC of 0.87. “According to these initial results, our model appears to accurately identify large, cancerous lung nodules,” said Hunter. We plan to test this technology in 2020 to see if it can accurately predict lung cancer risk,” he added. Watch | Artificial Intelligence Has Changed The Music Industry Forever. Here’s how: “Through this research, we hope to push the boundaries of using innovative technologies such as AI to speed up disease detection,” said Dr. Richard Li, principal investigator of the Libra study. . Of lung cancer, considered the leading cause of cancer mortality, Lee said, “People diagnosed with lung cancer early have a much higher chance of surviving five years than those whose cancer is discovered later. This means that finding ways to hasten disease detection is a priority, and this study was the first to develop a radiomics model that specifically focused on large pulmonary nodules, It may one day help clinicians identify high-risk patients.” you can Write now for winews.com And be part of the community.Share your stories and opinions with us here.

