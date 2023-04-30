Does more snow this year mean less Coloradan allergies? Not exactly.

In the Yampa Valley, allergy season has been delayed as snow is still lingering, but the excess moisture can encourage the growth of trees, grasses, and weeds, which can exacerbate symptoms later.

Allergy season is off to a late start this year as pollen levels are kept low by snow on the ground.

The bad news is that a wet season means more vegetation growth and more pollen from trees, grasses and weeds in the air, so Yampa Valley could enter a severe allergy season. there is, said the clinician.

A later start gives allergy sufferers more time to prepare. This is important because allergy medications need to be taken two to three weeks in advance to be most effective.

“Allergy treatment is primarily prophylactic, so treat before exposure to prevent an allergic reaction from occurring in the first place.

Nasal sprays are a common way to treat allergies, but doctors say 99.9% of people use these sprays incorrectly, requiring the bottle to be held upright and sprayed toward the eyes. , the spray should be held horizontally against the nostrils and sprayed towards the back of the nose. Head. Allergists also recommend clearing nasal congestion with a saline spray first before using an allergy spray.

“I recommend using a nasal spray in the morning and a few hours before bedtime two to three weeks before allergies start,” says Kader, noting that regular and consistent use of allergy medicines works. must be used as

according to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Approximately 81 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with seasonal allergic rhinitis or hay fever in 2021. This corresponds to about 26% of adults and her 19% of children.

While the typical season for seasonal allergies is April through September, this year, allergies in the Yampa Valley are expected to hit hard in May. Allergy season starts with tree pollen carried by the wind and progresses through summer and fall with short breaks in June or July, followed by grasses, weeds and mold, Kader says. .

“When the weather starts to warm up, we’re seeing an influx of people starting to experience seasonal allergy symptoms,” says Dr. Mohini Passria, who works at the Cherry Creek Allergy Clinic.

Windy, dry weather can exacerbate allergies, so Kader advises closing doors and windows on windy days to reduce the amount of pollen entering your home, which can land on carpets and fabrics. doing.

Conversely, damp conditions can lead to allergies due to mold growth that can grow within 48 hours. Kader recommends monitoring indoor humidity levels and keeping them below 50 percent to reduce mold.

Homeowners can purchase inexpensive hygrometers or water vapor monitors. Mites and cockroaches also like damp conditions and can cause allergies.

“Since mites live by absorbing moisture in the environment, lowering humidity reduces mites,” Kader says.

With many Yampa Valley homeowners battling flooding and meltwater infiltration, Kader recommends draining damp crawl spaces as much as possible to keep mold spores out of the living area. He said it’s best to let it dry and close or seal any crawlspace access to your home.

Kader loves dogs, but he knows they bring outdoor pollen and allergens indoors. He advises mopping up poop after walks in grass or weeds. You can also put

Cat allergies are difficult to fight because cat dander can stay in your home for up to six months and get on your clothes and bedding. It should be kept away from the bedroom.

HEPA air filters help remove cat dander. A HEPA level vacuum is also effective, especially when your pet is shedding fur.

Allergy sufferers may need to be evaluated with a skin puncture or blood test to determine the cause of symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing, congestion, coughing, itchy eyes, skin or wheezing.Asthma, COPD Kader said people with respiratory-related conditions, such as heart failure, may need to be careful in managing allergies.

One of the newer treatments for environmental allergies is sublingual immunotherapy, available in tablets that dissolve under the tongue.

“The goal of allergen immunotherapy is to increase tolerance and reduce symptoms to what is sensitized to what is triggering the symptoms,” Pathria said. If it improves, we may be able to reduce or even stop the medication.”

Kader said patients should be tested for allergies between April and August, a time when symptoms increase. , can complete 60 environmental tests, such as ticks.

To contact Suzie Romig, call 970-871-4205 or send an email. [email protected].