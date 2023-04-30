Health
Cutting-edge cancer genomics saves lives
Australia is at the forefront of cutting-edge cancer genomics research, and DNA sequencing is helping experts make informed treatment decisions, write Amy McCart Reed, Tiffany Boughtwood and Peter Simpson. increase.
Cancer is a genetic disease.
Certain gene changes are required to initiate cancer growth.
Scientists use a variety of techniques to look at the DNA of both cancer cells and normal cells to understand the types of genetic alterations that cause cancer to develop.
Genetic alterations can be studied to understand the growth and effects of various cancers.
These same techniques can be applied to bacteria and viruses to help us understand how they evolve and spread.
The cost of such tests plungephysicians and patients may increasingly encounter diagnostic and therapeutic opportunities using genomics.
The study of the DNA sequence and copy number of all genes, their structure and function is called “genomics”.
DNA sequencing
DNA sequencing is used to determine the order of coding bases in DNA.
This can be done for selected genes (“panels”) that are relevant to the human condition, selected portions of genes (“exomes”), or most or all of a person’s DNA (genome, i.e. whole-genome sequencing). can be done.
Considering the entire genome as a book, in this example the exome sequences are chapters of the book and the panel sequences are a few selected sentences.
DNA sequencing teach You can look up where the genetic error is and infer the consequences of the change.
Occasionally, large regions of DNA containing many genes are lost or gained (often in large quantities) during DNA replication. These DNA copy number changes are crucial for uncontrolled cancer growth.
Genomics is revolutionary
Genomics is revolutionary Clinical management of some cancers.
In fact, precision oncology, or personalized therapy, is rapidly becoming commonplace. reality for the management of many cancers in Australia.
Now, using DNA changes, or patterns of change, drugs It may be effective as well as determining patients to use more aggressive therapy.
Genomic information can also be used to predict which patients will have toxic reactions to some drugs.
Same treatment, different organs
Furthermore, it became clear that some cancers that originate in different organs (such as breast and prostate) may have the same type of genomic alteration. Patience.
This is important because it means that there are existing drugs that are used for breast cancer patients that may also be used for prostate cancer patients.
If you don’t need much DNA sequencing
In some cancer types, genetic alterations are so well characterized that only a small amount of DNA sequencing is required to identify important changes (variants) that can be targeted in precision oncology. Is required.
For example, in melanoma, Bluff Genes can predict response to drugs such as: Vemurafenib.
This can be done with a small, fast panel sequence test. cost effective.
If you need more extensive DNA sequencing
Breast cancer, on the other hand, includes a very diverse group of cancers.
Over the past decade, it has clear No two breast cancer genomes are the same, and even the most commonly altered genes are present in only about 30%. Patience.
This means that assessing a few genes is not particularly useful for breast cancer, and reporting on the whole genome is more informative. Beneficial.
Whole Genome Sequencing – Closer Than You Think
Of interest to doctors and patients, research Breast cancer clinics in Australia show that whole-genome sequencing is both beneficial and achievable.
There are internationally accepted guidelines for assessing whether genetic mutations are reliable predictors of benefit from various drugs (Escat), these guidelines apply when analyzing the data.
It is important for physicians and patients to be aware that not all genetic alterations are yet well characterized and there may not be a corresponding drug with proven efficacy.
Australia at the forefront
Australia recently witnessed the culmination of several years of cutting-edge genomics research as a result of significant research investment.
for example, Genomics in Australiawas established as the Genomics Health Alliance of Australia with $25 million in funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council, the Medical Research Future Fund (Genomic Health Future Mission)and state-based programs, including Queensland Genomics, could have a similar impact.
In fact, these programs have built a significant infrastructure. Chariant Standardized information portal guidelines.
This program has educated clinical workers about the ethics and implications of genomics not only for cancer treatment, but for many other diseases, including heart, lung, and kidney disease.
As I got itrelatively modest financial investments have yielded significant results, and many areas are approaching the use of genomics in standard of care.
Dr Amy McCart Reed is a Research Fellow at the Center for Clinical Research at the University of Queensland School of Medicine, with expertise in genomics and molecular pathology and a passion for clinical research and biobanking.
Tiffany Boughtwood is the Managing Director of Australian Genomics.
Associate Professor Peter Simpson is Group Leader in Cancer Genomics at the University of Queensland Clinical Research Center and Senior Lecturer in the University of Queensland MD Program.
Statements and opinions expressed in this article reflect the views of the author and do not necessarily represent official AMA policy.
subscribe for free Insight+ weekly newsletter hereAvailable to all readers, not just registered healthcare professionals.
If you’d like to submit an article for consideration, please send the Word version to . [email protected].
