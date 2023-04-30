Health
Revolutionary MRI Imaging Technique Reveals Brain Glucose Metabolism Without Radiation Exposure
summary: Researchers at MedUni Vienna have developed a new MRI imaging technique that can map glucose metabolism in the brain without the use of radioactive materials. The non-invasive procedure uses a harmless glucose solution and is compatible with common MRI scanners, providing reliable results for diagnosing metabolic disorders.
sauce: Medical University of Vienna
Metabolic disorders play a central role in many common conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, depression, diabetes, and cancer, calling for reliable, non-invasive diagnostic procedures. So far, radioactive substances have been administered as part of the process of mapping glucose metabolism in the brain.
Now, a research team at MedUni Vienna has developed a completely new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) approach. Using a harmless glucose solution, this procedure produces reliable results and, in principle, can be used with all common MRI scanners.
The results of this study have just been published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
This study explores and significantly enhances current diagnostic procedures for mapping glucose metabolism in the brain. The results were obtained by measuring blood glucose levels and metabolites in healthy subjects several times over approximately 90 minutes.
In contrast to existing procedures, subjects did not receive radiolabeled glucose, but a harmless glucose solution equivalent to a can of soda. As this substance does not produce a direct signal to the MR imaging method used, glucose concentration and metabolism were measured indirectly based on the reduction in signal intensity of the product.
“The main advantage of this indirect method is that it does not require any additional hardware components, as is the case with other comparable approaches, so it can be used successfully in other MR devices.” Biomedicine at MedUni Vienna Imaging and image-guided therapy. The clinical importance of the study results is emphasized.
Wide range of potential applications
Conducted by researchers from MedUni Vienna’s Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy and the 3rd School of Medicine, the study used the university’s high-performance 7-Tesla MRI scanner. This device he started operating in 2008 and is still the only ultra-high field MR scanner available in Austria. Wolfgang Bogner and his team have already demonstrated that the new approach also works with his 3 Tesla MR scanner.
“This was an important step because the 3T MR system is very widespread in clinical applications.” Department of Radiology.
Further studies needed to confirm results
Abnormal glucose metabolism is a hallmark of many common diseases. It is already known that cancer and tumor cells consume much higher amounts of glucose than normal cells. This is an effect doctors can take advantage of to diagnose and locate tumors.
Currently, this is done with a combination of positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET-CT), which requires the patient to be injected with a small amount of radioactive glucose. However, the findings need to be validated in further studies before the new less invasive method developed at MedUni Vienna can be deployed to the benefit of patients.
About this Neuroimaging Research News
author: press office
sauce: Medical University of Vienna
contact: Press Office – Medical University of Vienna
image: Images are credited to the Medical University of Vienna
Original research: closed access.
“1H Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopic Imaging of Neurotransmitter Metabolism at Deuterated Glucose and 7 T in the Human Brain”Petr Bednarik et al. Nature Biomedical Engineering
overview
1H Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopic Imaging of Neurotransmitter Metabolism at Deuterated Glucose and 7 T in the Human Brain
Disorders of glucose metabolism in the brain are associated with several neurological diseases. Positron emission tomography and carbon-13 magnetic resonance imaging (MRSI) can be used to quantify glucose metabolism, but these methods involve exposure to radiation and cannot quantify downstream metabolism. , resulting in lower spatial resolution.
Deuterium MRSI (2H-MRSI) is a non-invasive and safe alternative for metabolic quantification. 2H-labeled substrates such as glucose and its downstream metabolites can only measure a limited number of deuterated compounds and require specialized hardware.
where the proton MRSI (1H-MRSI) is 7 T, 2H-MRSI.
used 1glutamic acid, glutamine, c– Deuterate aminobutyric acid and glucose at specific molecular positions and simultaneously map deuterated and non-deuterated metabolites. 1H-MRSI, amenable to clinically available magnetic resonance hardware, may facilitate the study of glucose metabolism in the brain and its potential role in neurological disorders.
|
