Veterinarians are working to prevent the spread of canine flu

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — A surge in canine flu cases is likely due to the pandemic, said Dr. Mitchell Fry of Como Park Animal Hospital in St. Paul. “Importantly, COVID has resulted in more dogs being adopted. “We’re seeing higher lifts as we fill up with passengers, and we’re seeing it in other cities like Chicago and other major metropolitan areas as well,” Fry said. Fry said flu vaccines for dogs are currently limited in the twin cities. “Thus, if you have an older dog with a history of heart disease or upper respiratory tract infections, we encourage you to vaccinate your dog more, or if you have been on board for a long time or are at risk. Dogs with known exposure to dogs,” Fry said. If your dog arrives with what you believe to be canine flu, our staff will take extra precautions and wear full PPE before heading out to your vehicle. “We take them in. We never let them touch the ground, so we don’t spread anything. We take them back, do X-rays or blood tests, and treat them appropriately,” Fry said. Isolation and good hygiene are key, Fry said. “Some of these viruses can spread in two weeks. It can take up to 30 days when dogs are still spreading them, so cleanliness and quarantine are the most important part,” said Frye. rice field. One of the biggest suggestions Fry offered was to limit contact with other dogs and avoid dog parks, boarding facilities and dog daycares. Fry suggested that dog owners go with an in-house dog sitter when possible. The latest local news from Twin Cities and across Minnesota, YouTube playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

