May is American Stroke Month, Hypertension Awareness Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and more.

Health
Find the latest heart, brain and advocacy news from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association here
FAST warning sign
Recognize the warning signs of stroke and call 9-1-1 immediately. This can make the difference between powerful recovery and disability or even death.
F = Droopy Face – Is one side of your face droopy or paralyzed? Ask the person to smile. Is that person’s smile even?
A = Weak Arms – Is one arm weak or paralyzed? Have the person raise both arms. Is one arm out of alignment?
S = Speech Difficulty – Is your speech slurred?
T = Time to call 911
Learn more about these and other warning signs of stroke.
Stroke is dangerous and fatal. It is the fifth leading killer in America and a leading cause of disability. However, some risk factors for stroke can be controlled and treated.
Overall health helps you feel stronger, healthier, and mentally sharper. It can also reduce the risk of stroke.
It’s never too late to start making healthier choices.
- Get enough sleep – Adults need 7-9 hours a night. Teenagers and children need more.
- Get regular checkups – Schedule regular visits with your health care provider. Talk about how to control or manage risk factors.
- Sit less, move more
- Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio or 75 minutes of vigorous activity (or a combination) per week.
- Eat healthy Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables.
- Reduce your intake of sodium, added sugars, saturated fats, and trans fats.
- Do not smoke or use e-cigarettes If you currently smoke or use e-cigarettes, quit.
mental health awareness month
Time to manage stress and manage your health
You may feel too busy to de-stress, but you can decide to try to get some “me time” back.
A healthier version of stress relief.
did you know:
* High levels of the stress hormone cortisol higher risk High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke?
* Between work, family and world events – many of us run empty-handed for other people, especially women. I have.
* That’s why the American Heart Association shares science-backed tips for managing stress for your health.
May is International Mediterranean Diet Month
Mediterranean — Also known as the Mediterranean diet, restricts dairy products. Emphasizes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, oily fish and extra virgin olive oil. Moderate drinking of red wine is included.
(b roll copyright American Heart Association)
Join the Be The Beat Challenge and Learn CPR
The American Heart Association is focused on improving cardiac arrest survival.
Education and training in lifesaving skills.
Learn Hands-Only CPR/Use an AED (English, Spanish, mandarin)
May Calendar Highlights
American Stroke Month, Blood Pressure Awareness Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, National Women’s Health Month, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Jewish American Heritage MonthNational Physical Fitness & Sports, global employeese Health and Fitness Month As well as other important dates below.
Check out health headlines you may have missed and follow us @heart news
5/1 – May Day
5/2 – World Asthma Day
May 5 – Cinco de Mayo and National Salsa Month
5/6-12 – National Nurses Week | 5/12 international nurses day
5/7-13 – Children’s Mental Awareness Week | National Pet Week – Healthy Bonds in Life | | National Hospital Week | Teacher Appreciation Week
5/14 – Mother’s Day
5/14～5/23 – National Women’s Health Week | | go red for women The American Heart Association’s comprehensive platform designed to raise awareness of women’s heart health and serve as a catalyst to improve the lives of women around the world.
5/17 – World Hypertension Day – Let’s know the facts about high blood pressure
May 21-27 – EMS Week
5/24 – National Senior Health and Fitness Day
5/29 – Anniversary
|
