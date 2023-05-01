Watching others indulge in junk food can help curb your appetite and help you lose weight

summary: Research shows that ads that show people eating junk food can actually encourage dieters to eat less.

The study found that just seeing someone eat junk food was enough to make them stop dieting. Because it can activate neural networks similar to those associated with experience.

The findings suggest that healthy eating campaigns should include and portray the consumption of unhealthy foods.

at home one evening. Sit back and relax on the sofa while watching your favorite TV show. An ad will appear and you will see an exquisite burger in full bloom. The camera zooms in on each ingredient. tender meat; rich, creamy sauce; Crispy fries, and one who enjoys this delightful range of flavors. You think your diet is about to take a hit. But we are not.

In a series of studies published in Journal of Public Policy and Marketingfound that ads showing people eating junk food encouraged dieters to eat less. While this may seem counterintuitive, these findings suggest that mental image.

Recent research has shown that simply imagining yourself performing an action or experiencing an emotion activates neural networks similar to those associated with real-life performances and experiences. .

What if you imagine yourself eating?

The images we see throughout our lives have the power to significantly shape our experiences.

according to neuroimaging studiesThe mere sight of someone being hit with a hammer activates neural networks in the brain associated with pain. As a result, these images evoke emotions and behaviors consistent with feelings of pain.

Such effects extend to food consumption. The field of consumption images refers to rich images of food consumption. advertisement It shows a close-up of a pizza and a person eating it. some research It shows that images of consumption can even falsely remind people that they ate the food on display.

why is this important? This is important because just thinking that you have eaten something can make you feel full. In 2010, researcher We asked them to imagine eating 3 or 30 M&M’s chocolates. Then they gave them a bowl of sweets to eat.

People who imagined eating 30 chocolate buttons felt fuller and ate less sweets than those who imagined eating only 3. When I see someone eating in an ad.

If you’re on a diet, you eat less when you see someone eating

We invited 132 dieting students from the Grenoble École de Management lab to view the advertisement.half of them M&M advertisement It’s full of images of consumption: sweets, colors, and the people who eat them. The other half of the students saw an ad with two animations. M&M’s in the supermarket, there is no image of consumption. Each student was then given a 70-gram cup of her M&M’s and asked to eat to her heart’s content. Students who saw M&M advertisements containing consumption images ate less sweets than those who saw no advertisements.

We followed up this study with another study that looked at 130 students. hamburger adOf the pool of volunteers, half were asked to imagine eating a hamburger and the other half were asked to imagine filming it. I received a silver bag containing sticks. Those who saw the ad and imagined eating a hamburger ate less chocolate-coated biscuits than those who only imagined filming it.

Both studies prove that just seeing someone eat junk food, or just junk food, is enough to get them off the diet, at least for a while.

How can diet campaigns help you eat less?

The following study tested whether these findings could be used to promote healthy eating. expected to have a stronger impact on We have designed four ads for him to encourage healthy eating.

In total, 594 American adults were recruited to participate in the online survey. Each participant was randomly selected to view one of four advertisements. Then I asked:

“Imagine you are about to have a snack and you open a bag of potato chips. There are 20 chips in the bag. How many potato chips are you eating now?“

People who saw a campaign that required them to imagine eating French fries were more likely to eat fewer chips than those who saw a campaign with no image of consuming French fries. Those who imagined eating apples were more likely to succumb to potato chips than those who imagined eating French fries.

If you want to lose a few pounds, take a closer look at this burger.Image is in public domain

These results run counter to current public policy practices aimed at promoting healthy eating. image of nutritious foodHowever, our research shows that healthy eating campaigns must include and portray the consumption of unhealthy foods. In fact, dieters who imagine themselves eating junk food consciously associate it with failing to reach their weight loss goals.

what’s the point for you

Today people put themselves first health and happiness gradually.If you are one of the many who have set diets and eating healthier First resolution for 2023our tip is to resist the urge to cover your eyes when you see a seemingly tempting ad. , engage them fully. As science has proven, this may only reduce your unhealthy eating habits.

author: Viraumia and Carolina OC Verle

image: Image credited to Neuroscience News