PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome): Everything You Need to Know





PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition that affects approximately 23% of Indian women and is characterized by high levels of testosterone and insulin in the blood.often used interchangeably with PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease), PCOS is a more serious condition. It is most commonly caused by an abnormal hormonal balance, such as the presence of excess androgens, the male sex hormones. Symptoms of PCOS include irregular menstruation, fertility problems, pregnancy problems, excessive hair growth For face, neck, chest and acne. Left untreated, PCOS can lead to serious health problems, including: high blood pressure, Diabetes As a result, heart problems. There is no definitive way to diagnose PCOS, but doctors usually assess symptoms and prescribe Blood test make a diagnosis. If you think you may have PCOS, it’s important to see your doctor for a diagnosis. There is no single cure for PCOS, but there are some treatments that can help improve the symptoms of the condition. Common treatments include: weight loss, exercise, contraceptives, hormone therapy. It is important to speak with a medical professional to develop a treatment plan that is best for you and your situation. This article will thoroughly explain PCOS symptoms and treatment – Diagnose it, manage it effectively, and help you live a healthy life. I’ll start by explaining the difference between: PCOD and PCOS. Symptoms of PCOS: Here are some identifiable markers of PCOS to help you and your consulting doctor arrive at a proper diagnosis. Irregular or light periods.

Excessive body hair (hirsutism). Especially the chest, neck, face and back area.

infertility

Acne and oily skin.In addition, dark patches of skin under the armpits, neck, or breasts are also common. Symptoms of PCOS .

. Weight gain. especially around the stomach.

Thin hair. Causes of PCOS: The exact cause of PCOS is unknown. However, there are certain factors. They are: hereditary – Genes may play a role in whether a person acquires PCOS. If it happens in your family, you are very likely to suffer from it too. insulin resistance – Insulin is a hormone that allows blood sugar to enter cells.There are situations when cells become insulin resistant – increase Blood glucose level Makes the body produce more insulin. Excess insulin in the body can also increase the production of androgens, the male sex hormones. Chronic mild inflammation – Many people affected by PCOS tend to suffer from chronic inflammation. Doctors should perform blood tests to check markers such as C-reactive protein. inflammation. Diagnosis of PCOS: Below are some steps to help your doctor diagnose PCOS. Ask about your family history and if other family members have experienced symptoms of PCOS. Write down all the symptoms you are experiencing. Do a physical exam to check for physical signs and symptoms of PCOS Such as excess facial hair and acne. Your doctor may do blood tests to check hormone levels in your blood. Some common tests are: 1. DHEA / testosterone blood test (used to measure levels of testosterone or androgen irregularities). 2. TSH test rule out other possibilities. It measures T3 and T4 hormones and at low levels causes menstrual changes like PCOS. 3. Lipid panel test Because people with PCOS usually high levels of cholesterol. Your doctor may also order an ultrasound of your pelvic area to check for symptoms such as enlarged ovaries. To access the above test packages, please consider visiting Metropolis Healthcare. Enter a city name to book a specific test or related test package at once. What are the treatment options for PCOS? your Treating symptoms of PCOS Varies depending on your needs. Your doctor will help you chalk it up. Treatment may include – Drugs to block the effects of androgens. This helps prevent excessive hair growth and acne. If you do not plan to become pregnant, hormonal birth control may be an option. If you are planning to become pregnant, drugs that help with ovulation, surgery, and in vitro fertilization procedures may help. Your doctor may also ask you to make lifestyle changes. Diet for PCOS: Here are some dietary changes you can adopt: Introduce more fiber. It may help fight insulin resistance by slowing the effects of sugar. Examples include lettuce, peppers, almonds, and sweet potatoes. Foods that help reduce inflammation may also help. Examples include salmon, sardines, olive oil and tomatoes. Limit refined carbohydrates as they can increase inflammation. Try to reduce white flour and sugary foods. Conclusion: With proper medical guidance, treatment and lifestyle changes, polycystic ovary syndrome is completely manageable. Monitoring hormone or sugar levels may be necessary for those suffering from this condition. Yes. Therefore, it is necessary to contact a reputable test center. Metropolis Healthcare offers blood testing in the comfort of your own home. With her 4000+ lab tests and profiles from 200 senior pathologists and his 2000+ technicians, Metropolis Healthcare provides accurate and reliable diagnostic solutions. like like

Love

Hahaha

oh

sad

anger

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metropolisindia.com/blog/preventive-healthcare/pcos-everything-you-need-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos