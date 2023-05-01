





May 1, 2023

Potentially life-threatening attacks tend to be young. National Stroke Awareness Month in May focuses on causes, Potentially life-threatening and devastating effects of stroke. A stroke, a sudden, severe neurological attack that disrupts blood flow to the brain, occurs every 40 seconds in the United States. 60% increase over the last 30 years. In 2023, Stroke Threat in the United Statess — and the world at large — remains something everyone should be aware of. Stroke by number 110 million people around the world who have had a stroke 15 million annual global stroke 5 million Stroke-related deaths worldwide 5 million Global Stroke Disables Survivors 795,000 stroke in the US each year 610,000 First stroke in the US each year 185,000 Stroke in a patient who has had a previous stroke three and a half minutes Stroke-related mortality interval in the United States 87 Rate of ischemic stroke 80 Proportion of preventable strokes 38 Percentage of Strokes Occurring in Patients <65 Years 38 Percentage of people aware of all major stroke symptoms Risk factors and prevention Eighty percent of preventable strokes refer to addressing stroke risk factors, a list of common and, more importantly, treatable conditions that make a patient more likely to have a stroke. high blood pressure

high cholesterol

smoking

obesity

Diabetes One in three adults in the United States lives with at least one of these conditions. Discuss these treatable risk factors with your doctor and develop a treatment plan to address them. Do it quickly Know your stroke symptoms so you can spot them, recognize them, and act quickly. Don’t forget “BEFAST” B. Alance Sudden loss of balance and/or coordination picture yes Sudden blurring or double vision, or sudden loss of vision debt Ace facial sagging on one side of the face a Effective value Weakness or numbness in one arm, or one arm droops when straightened S. peach Slurred and/or garbled or difficulty repeating simple phrases T. do Do you recognize these symptoms in yourself or someone close to you? Don’t hesitate to dial 911 immediately for immediate medical attention. Addressing Stroke Risk Factors Book an appointment with a McLaren primary care provider to reduce your risk of stroke. click here Stroke Care at McLaren Health Care Find out more about the cutting-edge features of the McLaren Stroke Network. click here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mclaren.org/main/news/stroke-in-2023-by-the-numbers-4449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos