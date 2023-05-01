1 in 10 patients with autoimmune rheumatic disease will relapse after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine







Gupta, Sen and Jagtap do not report related financial disclosures.



One in three patients is at risk of relapse after being infected with COVID-19. According to data published in , almost 10% of patients with autoimmune rheumatic disease experience a relapse after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Rheumatology. “relapse of illness These episodes are one of the prominent concerns of patients with rheumatic diseases, as they are often accompanied by symptoms that affect their daily activities and quality of life. ” Kshitij Jagtap, MD, of Seth Gordandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai, India. parikshit senMBBS, of Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India ofthat’s alla GuptaMD, A professor at the University of Manchester in England told Helio in a joint statement.

“This is one of the reasons many of these patients are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of lingering fears that the vaccine could cause these flare-ups,” they added. Unfortunately, few studies have investigated the relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and disease flares, so we have no reliable data to mitigate these concerns.” To investigate patterns of disease relapse in patients with: Vaccinated for COVID-19, Jagtap, Sen, Gupta and colleagues conducted a multinational, electronic patient-report survey of COVAD 1 and COVAD 2. COVAD 1 will be implemented in 2021 and COVAD 2 will be implemented in 2022. Each question included 36 questions regarding COVID-19 and each patient’s autoimmune rheumatic disease status. Participants were asked to disclose demographic information, disease type, disease duration, clinical symptoms, and current medications. Researchers extracted data in May and June of 2022. Patients were excluded from the analysis if they were vaccinated in mid-2020, had a non-rheumatic autoimmune disease, were healthy respondents, or were not vaccinated. Flares were defined and classified in four ways. Patient-reported flares, flares suggested by increased physician-ordered immunosuppression, flares suggested by new clinical signs or exacerbations, and her 7.9 on her PROMIS score among both surveyed patients Deterioration of points. . The survey received 3,453 responses from patients with autoimmune rheumatic disease. He had a patient-reported flare rate of 11.3%, the researchers said. On the other hand, the relapse rate suggested by ordered immunosuppression was 14.8%, the relapse rate suggested by new markers was 9.5%, and the relapse rate based on worsening of his PROMIS score between studies was 26.7%. The most commonly reported symptoms were arthritis (61.6%) and fatigue (58.8%). Moreover, self-reported flares appeared to be associated with more comorbidities (P. = .013), mental health disorders (P. < .001) and autoimmune polymorphism (P. < .001). Regression analysis showed that autoimmune polymorphism (OR=1.4; 95% CI, 1.1-1.7), psychiatric disorders (OR=1.7; 95% CI, 1.1-2.6), or moderna vaccination (OR=1.5; 95 %) CI, 1.09-2.2) predicted flare. On the other hand, according to the researchers, the use of mycophenolate mofetil (OR=0.5; 95% CI, 0.3-0.8) and glucocorticoids (OR=0.6; 95% CI, 0.5-0.8) protected patients. “Nearly 1 in 10 patients Experiencing a flare-up in the post-vaccination periodsaid Gupta, Sen and Jagtap. “However, additional analysis from our study (in press) identified that 1 in 3 people are at risk of relapse after COVID infection, reiterating the importance of timely vaccination. We also know that certain groups may be vulnerable to severe breakthrough infections and may be at increased risk of being hospitalized and requiring intensive care, even if they are not necessarily symptomatic. “

