PreludeDx™ Presents Comparative Data at Annual ASBrS Conference Using DCISionRT® to Analyze Racial/Ethnic Radiotherapy Recommendation Changes

Results show that black women had significantly higher radiotherapy recommendation rates compared to white women with similar biosignature scores

Laguna Hills, California, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced new results evaluating the decision-making impact of radiation therapy (RT) recommendations incorporating the DCISionRT test (Patented for women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) enrolled in the White PREDICT study. Data presented at 24th The Annual Meeting of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) was held. April 26-30, 2023 at the John B. Hines Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Previous studies have shown that black women are more likely than white women to have secondary tumors (invasive and noninvasive) in the breast or die from ipsilateral breast cancer (IBC) after DCIS. It has been. Although multiple studies have evaluated treatment outcomes for invasive breast cancer, this study is one of the first to examine the impact of race/ethnicity on recommended treatment for her DCIS patient.

a poster entitled “Comparative analysis of changes in treatment recommendations for black and white patients with ductal carcinoma in situ using a 7-gene predictive biosignature: analysis of the PREDICT study”showed that recommendations for adding or omitting RT changed significantly based on DCISionRT results of 2,308 patients at 63 clinical sites.

The PREDICT study is a prospective, multicenter registry of patients undergoing DCISionRT testing as part of their routine practice. RT recommendations changed significantly in both 39% of white patients and 37% of black patients. However, the black patient had a 10% higher rate of RT recommendations than her when compared with white patients with similar biosignature results.

“Previous studies have shown a higher risk of secondary tumors after DCIS in black populations compared to white populations. It has been suggested that clinicians may be affected by these prior studies.” Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, FSSO, and Director of the Nashville Breast Center. Associate Professor, University of Tennesseeand Managing Partner TME. “DCISionRT is a powerful tool that allows physicians to identify patients who may benefit significantly or minimally from radiotherapy based on their individual biology, and to avoid unnecessary overages for DCIS patients.” Or eliminate undertreatment.”

“Surgeons are often the first point of contact for patients in DCIS treatment decisions. We are pleased to present this latest data at ASBrS. I am.” Dan Fawkes, President and CEO of PreludeDx. “This data further establishes the substantial impact in clinical practice of her DCISionRT on individualized treatment decisions for all her DCIS patients.”

DCISionRT is that’s all A risk-assessment trial in patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts benefit from radiation therapy. Patients with DCIS have cancer cells that line the ducts of the breast but have not spread to the surrounding breast tissue. More than 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with her DCIS each year in the United States. Developed by PreludeDx, DCISionRT is University of California, San Francisco, and builds on research initiated with funding from the National Cancer Institute to help physicians better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman’s individual tumor biology along with other pathological risk factors to provide an individualized risk of recurrence.The test provides a decision scoreTMs Identify whether women are at low or high risk. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test uses non-linear algorithms to account for multiple interactions between individual factors and analyze seven biologics to better interpret complex biological information. Combine protein expression from markers and four clinicopathological factors. DCISionRT’s intelligent reporting provides recurrence risk for women who have breast-conserving surgery alone followed by radiation therapy. This new information, in turn, could help patients and their doctors make more informed treatment decisions.

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 and licensed technology. University of California, San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precise breast cancer tools to influence patient treatment decisions. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden on the healthcare system.Know your risks before deciding on treatmentTMsPreludeDx is a portfolio company of Fjord Ventures.

