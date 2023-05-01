Health
Mouse hair turns gray when certain stem cells get stuck
Hair might go gray when stem cells with wanderlust have their travels interrupted.
Stem cells involved in making the pigment that gives hair its color behave much differently than other stem cells do, researchers report April 19 in Nature. Rather than staying put, these melanocyte stem cells travel up and down hair follicles all while oscillating between two different forms of maturity. But it’s not the unusual behavior that leads to graying. It’s when these stem cells stop their quirky ways that hair turns white.
That movement is really strange behavior for stem cells, says William Lowry, a hair follicle biologist at UCLA. Stem cells usually settle into a niche, or compartment, dividing when they need to, he says. “Their progeny go off and do interesting things … whereas the stem cells typically stay put.” Lowry was not involved in the study but coauthored a commentary about the work that also appeared April 19 in Nature.
Stem cells are immature cells that make more of themselves and give rise to cells that will mature to perform specific tasks. Melanocyte stem cells can become melanocytes, the cells that make pigments which give hair and skin their color.
Qi Sun and Mayumi Ito Suzuki, stem cell biologists at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, didn’t set out to study gray hair. They wanted to know how melanocyte stem cells in the hair follicle behave. The researchers had previously implicated such cells in melanoma skin cancer.
To understand the life cycle of melanocyte stem cells, Sun watched the same patch of hair follicles on a mouse again and again over the mouse’s lifetime. She saw that melanocyte stem cells move out of a compartment at the base of the follicle and up into the follicle bulge. Then the cells turn around and head back to the base.
That is not the cells’ only odd behavior. The stem cells mature, or differentiate, into an intermediate form that ultimately gives rise to melanocytes, the cells that make the pigment melanin, which colors hair. For other stem cells, once they start maturing there is no going back. But melanocyte stem cells can toggle between the less-mature and more-mature states.
Being able to slide between the two states is necessary for hair to keep its color, Sun and colleagues report. The intermediate state is needed for migration to the base of the growing hair shaft, where some of the cells develop into melanocytes to color the hair. And the stem cell state regenerates a pool of stem cells that can then mature to touch up the roots.
The stem cells must move because proteins that help control cell maturity and proliferation are found in different compartments of the hair follicle. A protein called WNT made by cells in the compartment at the base of the follicle causes stem cells to mature into melanocytes, the researchers found. But too much WNT activity prevented the stem cells from sliding back into their regenerative state.
As mice aged, or if the researchers plucked hairs to make them grow faster, more and more worn-out melanocyte stem cells got stuck in the hair follicle bulge. There they couldn’t mature into the intermediate stage to travel back to the base compartment where they could have formed melanocytes. That led to depletion of the color-producing cells, causing the hair to turn gray.
The graying could be reversed though. Getting the cells moving and starting the maturation cycle again gave hair back its color, the team found. Previous research has shown that periods of stress deplete melanocytes and temporarily cause hair to gray (SN: 1/23/20; SN: 6/11/09).
In principle, this sort of behavior from melanocyte stem cells may cause humans’ hair to turn gray too, says Rui Yi, a stem cell biologist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, who was not involved in the research. Until researchers can observe human hair follicles over time, he says, it’s not possible to say for sure.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/mouse-hair-gray-stem-cells
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mouse hair turns gray when certain stem cells get stuck
- Xi sends greetings to the country’s workers
- President always establishes thorough communication with workers: KSP
- Sonam Kapoor to perform lyric piece at King Charles III coronation concert, only Bollywood celebrity to attend
- Tree cricket megaphone | Montana public radio
- The controversy over Salman Khan’s dress code and what he said
- May Art Series at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center
- PreludeDx™ Presents Comparative Data at Annual ASBrS Conference Using DCISionRT® to Analyze Racial/Ethnic Radiotherapy Recommendation Changes
- Texas Voters Won’t Be Excited About Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s Rematch
- Sixers look sunk | Daily Sport Bulletin
- New York Stock Exchange executive mulls Michigan Senate bid
- [Event] European Forum on Global Economic Sanctions – June 1-2, Berlin, Germany | American Conference Institute (ACI)