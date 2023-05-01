The brain’s ‘chill pill’: Anxiety-suppressing genes discovered by scientists





An international team of scientists has identified a gene in the brain associated with anxiety symptoms and has shown that altering this gene lowers anxiety levels. An international team of scientists has identified a gene in the brain that causes anxiety symptoms. Importantly, genetic modifications have been shown to reduce anxiety levels, providing exciting new drug targets for anxiety disorders. This discovery University of Bristol and Exeterwas published in the journal on April 25 Nature Communications. Anxiety disorders are common, with 1 in 4 people diagnosed with an anxiety disorder at least once in their lifetime. Severe traumatic trauma causes genetic, biochemical, and morphological changes in neurons in the brain’s amygdala (brain region implicated in stress-induced anxiety), leading to disorders such as panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder. It can lead to the development of anxiety disorders. However, currently available anti-anxiety drugs are ineffective, and more than half of patients do not achieve remission after treatment. The limited success in developing potent anxiolytics (anxiolytics) is the result of a poor understanding of the neural circuitry underlying anxiety and the molecular events that lead to stress-related neuropsychiatric conditions. In this study, scientists sought to identify the molecular events in the brain that underpin anxiety. They focused on a group of molecules known as miRNAs in animal models. This important group of molecules is also found in the human brain and regulates multiple target proteins that control cellular processes in the amygdala. After acute stress, the researchers found increased abundance of one molecule called miR483-5p in the amygdala of mice. Importantly, the team showed that increasing miR483-5p repressed the expression of another gene. Pgap2resulting in changes in neuronal morphology and anxiety-related behavior in the brain. Collaborators showed that miR-483-5p acts as a molecular brake, counteracting stress-induced changes in the amygdala and promoting anxiety relief. Discovery of a novel amygdala miR483-5p/Pgap2 The pathway by which the brain modulates its response to stress is the first stepping stone toward the discovery of novel, more potent and much-needed treatments for anxiety disorders that enhance this pathway. Valentina Mosienko, PhD, one of the first authors of the study, MRC Fellow and Lecturer in Neuroscience at the School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience in Bristol, said: A combination of genetic and environmental factors. Low levels of stress are counterbalanced by the brain’s natural adaptive capacity, but severe or prolonged traumatic experiences can overcome protective mechanisms of stress resilience and contribute to the development of pathological conditions such as depression and anxiety. may be connected. “miRNAs have been strategically primed to control complex neuropsychiatric conditions such as anxiety. It was not known. miR483-5p/Pgap2 The pathways identified in this study, whose activation exerts anxiolytic effects, offer great potential for the development of anxiolytic therapies for complex human mental conditions. ” See: “miR-483-5p counteracts the functional and behavioral effects of stress in male mice. synapse– Targeted repression Pgap2 Mariusz Mucha, Anna E. Skrzypiec, Jaison B. Kolenchery, Valentina Brambilla, Satyam Patel, Alberto Labrador-Ramos, Lucja Kudla, Kathryn Murrall, Nathan Skene, Violetta Dymicka-Piekarska, Agata Klejman, Ryszard Przewlocki, Valentina Mosienko and Robert Pawlak, April 25, 2023, Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-37688-2 This study was funded by the Medical Research Council. medical academyLeverhulme Trust, Marie Sklodowska-Curie, and the Polish National Science Center.

