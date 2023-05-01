Mental imagery that helps distract teens from negative thought patterns – ScienceDaily

A recent study from Oregon State University found that refocusing on mental images can be more effective than verbal thinking for adolescents who may be stuck in a negative thought spiral. I have found it to be refreshing.

Short-term distractions can break the thought spiral, leaving space to seek help from a therapist, friend, or parent, says study author Hannah Lawrence, an assistant professor of psychology at OSU’s College of the Liberal Arts. has said.

“Thinking about negative things that happened in the past makes you feel worse and makes it harder to control your emotions and control your body,” Lawrence said. We want to connect people to more comprehensive strategies and skills that can help them break out of these thought patterns.”

Lawrence runs the Translational Imagery, Depression and Suicide (TIDES) Lab at OSU, studying risk factors and developing effective interventions for depression in adolescents.

“These negative things happen to all of us, so knowing ahead of time what tools to pack in your toolbox can help you curb your emotional reactions in the moment and get you out of those loops.” enough to help us stay stuck,” she said.

Research published in Affective Disorder Journal, aimed to determine which forms of negative rumination – verbal thinking or image-based thinking – caused a significant decline in adolescent participants’ emotions or general mood. Also, what kind of thinking was more effective in distracting them and getting them out of their negative moods?

The 145 participants, aged 13 to 17 years, were recruited from rural New England communities where Lawrence conducted a research study. This group was predominantly Caucasian and 62% female. Participants also completed a depression questionnaire, indicating that approximately 39% of the group experienced an increase in symptoms of depression clinically.

The researchers began by inducing negative moods in teenage participants using an online game designed to create feelings of alienation. (After the participants completed the study, the researchers described the game to ease lingering hurt feelings.)

Participants were then divided into groups and encouraged to ruminate on either verbal thoughts or mental images. Alternatively, even verbal thoughts and mental images can prompt distractions. In the rumination group, participants were given prompts such as “Imagine what you think you should be like.” In the distraction group, prompts such as “Think about your grocery list” were intended to distract from their negative impact.

To facilitate verbal thinking, the researchers had participants practice coming up with mental sentences describing lemons using specific words. Participants practiced imagining what a lemon would look like under different conditions.

Researchers used noninvasive sensors to record the heart’s electrical activity and skin conductance responses as a way to measure physiological responses to various prompts. They also instructed participants to rate their current emotional impact at four different time points during the study.

Although there were no significant differences in responses between the two types of rumination in adolescents, both verbal thoughts and mental imagery had similar effects on mood, researchers found that mental I have found that images are much more effective than verbal thoughts as a distraction.

“Using mental imagery seems to improve our emotions and help tune our nervous system,” Lawrence said. The fact that these about the sad and disturbing events of the world over and over again.”

Researchers don’t know exactly why mental imagery is so effective, but because imagery is more immersive and requires more effort, it produces stronger emotional responses and more According to Lawrence, imagining mental pictures is the same part of the brain that sees and experiences those things in real life. There is also some evidence that it activates

In her research, Lawrence found that while some adults seem to ruminate in only one form, most teenagers are ruminating in both verbal thinking and mental imagery. It reports that it is ruminating. One possibility is that these thought patterns have become self-reinforcing habits, becoming more ingrained with negative images and verbal messages over time.

“That’s why I love working with teenagers. If we can interrupt these processes early in development, we can help these teenagers into adulthood and help them overcome these negative thought patterns.” “We all ruminate on how long we do it and what skills we need to stop when we want to stop,” Lawrence said. The question is whether there is