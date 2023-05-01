Research links nutrition, brain structure and cognition to healthy aging





By examining correlated blood markers, US researchers found that nutrient intake, brain structure, and cognitive function contribute to brain health in older adults.

In a new study, scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA) compared three measures known to independently predict healthy aging: nutrient intake, brain structure and cognitive function. investigated the relevance of Their analysis adds evidence that these factors together contribute to brain health in older adults. reported in journal of nutritionin this study, two blood markers were found to be saturated fatty acidalong with certain omega-6, -7, and -9 fatty acids, memory test There are also large brain structures in the frontal, temporal, parietal and insular cortices. Aron Barbey, professor of psychology, bioengineering, and neuroscience at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said: , led the study. “This will allow us to better understand how nutrition contributes to health, aging and disease.” Researchers collected data from 111 healthy older adults. MRI structural scan, Blood-based biomarkers of 52 dietary nutrients and cognitive performance on memory and intelligence tests. By combining these measurements using a data fusion approach, the team discovered connections between dozens of features that appear to work together to promote brain and cognitive health in older adults. Did. Data fusion allows researchers to examine multiple datasets and map traits and features that have common patterns of variation, said Talukdar, who adjusted the method to incorporate nutritional, cognitive and brain volumetric data. I’m here. “We were looking at all these relationships collectively,” explained Barvey. “This allows us to identify specific clustered features by overcoming some of the limitations in analyzing individual factors.” The most obvious features clustered together in the new analysis concerned the size of gray matter volumes in the frontal, temporal and parietal cortices. performance on tests of auditory memory and short- and long-term memory; blood markers associated with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acid consumption; Study participants who scored higher on memory tests tended to have higher levels of gray matter in their blood and higher levels of markers of omega-6, omega-7 and omega-9 fatty acids. The analysis revealed that those who performed worse on cognitive tests had less gray mass in brain regions and lower levels of dietary markers. While this study only reveals links between these factors and does not prove that diet directly promotes brain health, nutrition does play an important role in healthy aging. Adding evidence that there is, the researchers said. “Our research motivates a more holistic picture of healthy aging,” concludes co-author Chris Zwilling. This provides insight into the importance of diet and nutrition, and the value of data fusion methods for studying the neuroscience contribution of adult development and aging. ”

