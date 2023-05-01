Transforming Tuberculosis Diagnosis | Natural Microbiology





The COVID-19 pandemic has made us realize that the importance of simple, easy-to-collect samples is critical for scaled-up testing and case finding. The coverage of COVID-19 testing expanded significantly when the nasopharyngeal swab that had to be collected by a trained HCW was expanded to include anterior nasal swabs, saliva, and self-collection. Providers are more likely to order diagnostic tests when samples are readily available. As previously mentioned, primary care providers manage people with classic tuberculosis symptoms empirically rather than ordering microbiological sputum testing.8Changing this behavior requires providing healthcare providers and patients with more convenient testing options. A significant percentage of patients with suspected tuberculosis are unable to produce sputum, even when testing is indicated. Sputum collection is particularly difficult in young children and HIV-infected persons. Tuberculosis testing must therefore move beyond sputum to readily available non-sputum specimens, including tongue swabs, urine, or bioaerosols.13. Of course, no sputum or sample is required for imaging. Digital chest X-ray combined with artificial intelligence-based software for interpretation is now a WHO-approved option. However, the cost of X-ray hardware remains high, preventing widespread adoption of digital chest X-rays at the primary care level. The development of affordable portable digital X-ray systems could have a huge impact. Cough and lung sound recordings have been studied as digital biomarkers for tuberculosis screening. Validation studies are underway to prove whether such markers can be translated into clinical TB testing.13. Easy sample collection could enable TB testing outside traditional TB clinics in primary care and community settings, where most people seek treatment. Non-sputum-based testing may also help detect asymptomatic disease.This is defined as microbiologically confirmed disease in individuals who do not report symptoms14Non-sputum specimens such as buccal swabs and urine offer simpler specimen processing with fewer steps and no additional equipment, avoiding the complexity and cost of sputum processing for input into molecular assays. may be suitable for Easier specimen processing is one of the main reasons SARS-CoV-2 testing can be scaled up. Indeed, using specimens that require simpler sample processing can reduce the cost of molecular assays. How can countries move to non-sputum samples? Product developers have a responsibility to introduce low-cost, non-sputum-based assays into validation studies. Thankfully, this is already happening and could be accelerated by funders and product development partnerships. Among non-sputum samples, tongue swabs appear to be the most promising, but evidence to support WHO guidance is still lacking. Coordinated multicenter validation trials are urgently needed to generate evidence for policy development. Continued research and development and funding are essential for other samples, such as highly sensitive urinary antigen tests, artificial intelligence-enabled cough and lung sound algorithms, and bioaerosol sampling.13. While waiting for WHO guidance, countries can start planning for simpler samples and decentralized testing. Once non-sputum testing becomes available, countries will be poised to reallocate funding to diverse testing strategies that replace existing diagnostic algorithms with better alternatives.

