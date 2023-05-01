Scientists use fMRI and AI to decipher language signals in the brain.

. Jerry Tan and Alexander Huth

Scientists have discovered a way to decode sequences of words in the brain using MRI scans and artificial intelligence.

Rather than trying to reproduce each word, the system reconstructs the gist of what a person hears or imagines. report in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

“It’s about the ideas, the semantics, the meaning behind the words,” he says. Alexander Footeauthor of the study and assistant professor of neuroscience and computer science at the University of Texas at Austin.

However, this technology cannot read minds. It only works if the participants are actively collaborating with the scientist.

Still, a system that decodes language may one day be able to help people who cannot speak due to brain damage or disease. It also helps scientists understand the

Before Effort We have relied on sensors placed directly on the surface of the brain to decipher language. Sensors detect signals in areas associated with the pronunciation of words.

But the Texas team’s approach is an attempt to “decode freer thinking.” Marcel Justa professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, was not involved in the new study.

In other words, it has the potential to be applied to areas other than communication.

“One of the biggest scientific and medical challenges is understanding mental illness, which is ultimately a dysfunction of the brain,” says Just. “I think this general approach will one day solve that puzzle.”

MRI Podcast

The new research comes as part of an effort to understand how the brain processes language.

The researchers had three people each spend up to 16 hours in a functional MRI scanner that detects signs of activity across the brain.

Participants wore headphones that streamed audio from the podcast. “Most of the time they just lay there and listened. moss radio hoursays Foote.

These word streams generated activity throughout the brain, not just in areas associated with speech and language.

“It turns out that a huge amount of the brain is doing something,” says Huth. “So the areas we use for navigation, the areas we use to do mental arithmetic, the areas we use to process tactile sensations.”

After participants listened to hours of stories on the scanner, the MRI data was sent to a computer. It learned to match specific patterns of brain activity with specific word streams.

The team then asked participants to listen to new stories on the scanner. The computer then tried to reconstruct these stories from each participant’s brain activity.

The system got a lot of help from artificial intelligence (an early version of the famous natural language processing program) to create comprehensible sentences. Chat GPT.

What came out of the system was a paraphrased version of what the participants heard.

So if a participant heard the phrase “I didn’t have a driver’s license yet”, the decoded version might be “She didn’t even learn to drive yet”. Decoded versions often contained errors, he says.

In another experiment, the system was able to paraphrase words imagined by humans.

In a third experiment, participants watched a video that told a story without using words.

“We didn’t ask the subjects to explain what was going on,” says Huth. “Still, what we got was this kind of verbal description of what was going on in the video.”

A non-invasive window on language

The MRI approach is currently slower and less accurate than communication systems developed for paralyzed people. Dr. Edward Chan at the University of California, San Francisco.

“People get sheets of electrical sensors implanted directly on the surface of the brain,” he says. David Moses, a researcher in Chang’s lab. “It records brain activity very close to the source.”

The sensors detect activity in brain regions that normally give voice commands. At least one of them was able to use this system to generate exactly 15 of her words in her minute with just her thoughts alone.

But with an MRI-based system, “no one needs surgery,” says Moses.

Neither approach can read people’s minds without cooperation. A Texas study found that people were able to defeat the system simply by telling themselves a different story.

However, future versions may raise ethical issues.

“It’s very exciting, but it’s also a little scary,” says Huth. It’s potentially harmful. ”

Moses agrees.

“This is all about users having new ways of communicating, new tools that give them complete control,” he says. “That’s the goal and we have to make sure that it stays the goal.”