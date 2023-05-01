Weight-loss surgery may cut cancer risk in half over time





May 1, 2023 — Weight loss surgery has long been known to provide health benefits beyond the actual weight lost. Studies have shown that it reduces diabetes, improves sleep apnea, and lowers blood pressure. Now researchers are adding a low cancer risk to the list. Researchers compared about 56,000 obese patients who had bariatric surgery with the same number of obese patients who did not. They tracked the number of people who developed cancer over the next 10 years. There were less than half the number of cancer cases in the surgical group. “We found differences in the incidence of breast cancer, colon cancer, liver cancer, and ovarian cancer…Patients in the bariatric surgery group compared with the non-surgical control group compared these 4 It had a lower incidence of different types of cancer,” Vibhu said. Chittajallu, MD, Principal Study Author and Fellow of the Department of Gastroenterology at the University of Cleveland Hospital. Obesity is associated with multiple serious diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. The obesity epidemic is “he one of the most serious health problems in the United States today,” Chittajal said in his media preview of Research Highlights for Digestive Disease Week 2023 on April 27. rice field. Obesity is also common. The CDC reports: About 42% of American adults There is obesity, and rates continue to rise. Chittajallu et al. used billing codes from a national database to identify 55,789 obese patients who underwent surgery and a control group who did not undergo surgery. Their retrospective observational study included people undergoing sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and gastric band surgery at any of 47 medical centers nationwide. Main findings They found that 4% of the operated group and 8.9% of the non-operated group developed cancer. The bariatric surgery group had fewer new cases of multiple types of cancer. Occurrence of cancer over 10 years Researchers found significant reductions in four specific cancers associated with obesity: breast, colon, liver and ovarian cancer. Several other cancers, such as kidney cancer, rectal cancer, and endometrial cancer, did not differ significantly between groups.

Although the reasons for the reduced cancer risk after bariatric surgery are not fully understood, bariatric surgery has been shown to reduce excess inflammation, raise insulin, and moderate hormone levels. type of cancer # Cases after surgery # Case without surgery chest 501 751 colon 201 360 liver 969 2,198 pancreas 54 86 ovary 130 214 thyroid 154 175 “It makes logical sense” Media briefing moderator Lauren Lane, M.D., described the study as “fascinating.” “Obesity is clearly associated with many different cancers, which is very important, so it makes logical sense that losing weight would reduce that risk,” says New York, Connecticut. says Raine, professor of medicine and chief of digestive health at the Yale School of Medicine in Haven. The researchers controlled for risk factors that may also contribute to developing cancer, including smoking history, alcohol use, heart disease, and hormone therapy.Laine said the information available in the database was limited. Therefore, investigators likely failed to control for all factors, he added. unanswered question “It will be interesting,” Laine said, if future research shows that the more weight you lose, the more likely you are to get rid of cancer. It would be interesting to know if the approach could also reduce the number of cancers. “More research is needed to understand how bariatric surgery affects cancer risk,” Chittajal said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/obesity/news/20230501/weight-loss-surgery-could-cut-cancer-risk-in-half-over-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

