Health
Is pink eye a new symptom of COVID?
(KTLA) – A new coronavirus variant has begun to spread in the United States, causing troublesome symptoms to return, health experts say.
About 10% of all COVID cases reported last week were determined to be Omicron-related infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. XBB.1.16 subvariantis sometimes called Arcturus.
After being first reported in January, the World Health Organization declared XBB.1.16 to be a significant variant in mid-April. The Hill reports.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents that this Omicron substrain of COVID-19 can be accompanied by conjunctivitis, an irritating symptom.
Commonly known as Pink Eye, health officials also reported pink eyes May be COVID-related early in the pandemic.Then again last year, experts said that the then-new Omicron variants and itchy, irritated eyes.
Some health authorities are now reporting Conjunctivitis cases increase nationwide.
This includes Los Angeles County, where the health department warned that pink eye could be the latest possible symptom of COVID.
“Observational data suggest that people infected with XBB.1.16 are likely to experience conjunctivitis as a symptom of COVID infection, along with more traditional COVID symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.” said the LA County Health Department. statement“Historically, conjunctivitis has been reported in 1-3% of COVID-19 cases.”
Conjunctivitis occurs when the conjunctiva, the mucous membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball, becomes inflamed. Dr. Melanie Dombrowski speaks to Nexstar’s WGHPSymptoms include pink or red eyes, increased tear production, discharge from the eyes, itching, irritation, or burning. CDC.
Conjunctivitis is common with respiratory infections such as colds and flu.
However, due to the limited data available, the department said it was “too early to know with certainty” whether XBB.1.16 was indeed associated with higher rates of conjunctivitis.
“Residents should be aware that itchy, watery, or red eyes may be signs of COVID-19 infection. These symptoms are simply ignored as a result of pollen or seasonal allergies. It should not be done, especially where people who are susceptible to more serious illnesses may be exposed,” the health ministry said. “The fact that we are seeing new strains, possibly with new and different symptoms, shows that COVID continues to evolve and that our thinking about protection needs to reflect what we know. .”
If you have red eyes, sore eyes, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, severe redness, symptoms that do not improve or get worse, or a weakened immune system, consult your doctor. CDC.
Older people and people with underlying medical conditions can take extra precautions to avoid infection, such as getting up-to-date on immunizations, washing hands frequently, and staying home when feeling unwell. Recommended.
Officials say Arcturus may be more effective at evading immune responses than other subspecies, but it doesn’t appear to be any more serious.
