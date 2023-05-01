Is the DRC’s ‘game-changer’ vaccine plan working?

The Emergency Plan for the Reactivation of Routine Immunization in the Democratic Republic of the Congo was formal and ambitious.

When it started in 2018, one-fifth of the country’s children did not receive the mandatory basic vaccines.

The effects were felt immediately, and the following year a giant measles epidemic infected more than 300,000 people.

“The plan was implemented especially with the main pillars of coordination and funding. We defined several indicators to see trends from month to month. We also needed to improve.We really defined our priority activities and did them.” – Dr. Paul Lame, Coordinator of Project Maschako

The Mashako Project, as it was soon nicknamed after Professor Leonardo Mashako Mamba, the former Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Increase vaccination coverage by 15 percentage points, protect 220,000 additional children by mid-2020. Health Minister Dr Ollie Ilunga Karenga then heralded it as a “game changer”.

The plan was led by the DRC Government and implemented with the support of various partners including Gavi, WHO, UNICEF, PATH, Village Reach, Acasus and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Several goals were set accordingly. Increases the number of vaccinations by 20%. Reduce vaccine stockouts by 80%. Monthly inspection of immunization activities in health zones and communities by inspectors.

early success

It has met with some success. In his nine states involved in Phase 1, the hardest-hit by measles and polio epidemics, home to half of the dose-free children, he had 24,000 vaccinations in 2020. , a 50% increase compared to 2018. Overall vaccination coverage increased from 30% to 56%.

To make immunization services more accessible, the plan was expanded to all states, with additional sessions held near where families live.

“We now have improved indicators in terms of immunization coverage. We use different strategies, especially fixation and advanced strategies, and innovative strategies to recover children who have missed some immunizations. introduced the ”South Kivu.

numerous partners

“Currently, the central government is participating in the funding of vaccination activities. In addition to the central government, state officials have also started funding vaccination activities. We also have partners who provide assistance,” said Dr. Paul Lame.

“We are raising awareness in the media, public awareness, focus groups, etc. We are also pleading with different personalities to ensure that each child enjoys the right to be vaccinated. We have set up an urban children’s committee that raises parental awareness through various organizations, including going to hospitals and talking to parents.” – Vanessa Mimi Misanga, Community Worker

Furthermore, he acknowledged the determination of stakeholders on the ground and the commitment of the community, both of which enabled these results to be achieved.

“There was a focus on community dynamics, so there was a need to empower communities in organizing vaccination sessions, and communities should be involved in educating the population to ensure that children who are vaccinated and those who miss vaccinations. I even identified people.”

Vanessa Mimimisanga is one of these community workers. Every week, she and her team go from one boulevard to another in Mbandaka city in the northwestern part of the country to talk to her parents about their children’s vaccinations.

Lea Babone is the head of a health-focused civil society organization in South Kivu. Access to vaccines for children is his main battle. “We work with health zones that have community outreach cells. If they find an unvaccinated child, they ask their members to take them to the health center for vaccination. We already have close to 400 confirmed members, and we have brought them in for vaccinations.”

pandemic changes everything

Despite all these efforts, the pandemic has put progress on hold.

“We have made tremendous progress between 2019 and 2020. However, in 2021, due to fears caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health services, including immunization services, will decline. We have even been unable to vaccinate our children for months.”

UNICEF is one of the major stakeholders in the Mashako program, with a focus on supporting 12 provinces. DRC President Grant Leaity said the results in the first few years were encouraging despite the disability.

“The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with structural issues in the health system, such as supply chains and human resource management, have wrecked these valuable results and reduced the resilience of the population to epidemics, especially among children. UNICEF is working with other partners in the DRC to reduce the number of children with zero dose since 2019 by 35% by the end of 2025. Or catch up with under-vaccinated children.”