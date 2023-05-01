debtFor China’s 1.4 billion people, the simple act of breathing has long been part of the risk.live in 9th dirtiest country in the world When it comes to air quality, Chinese residents lose an average of 2.6 years of life per capita to air pollution alone. greatest risk, lungs of course, with air pollution that can lead to shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, asthma attacks, and chest pain. But pollution also affects the heart.US Environmental Protection Agency is reporting Exposure to particulate matter and nitric oxide alone can lead to rapid calcium build-up in the coronary arteries as well as premature aging of blood vessels.

now, new research in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association have closely linked air pollution associated with the burning of fossil fuels, especially coal, with another cardiac risk, arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. Not only did the study find that exposure to air pollution causes arrhythmias, but it also found that the heart responds in real time to changes in air quality in specific locations, rapidly leading to arrhythmias.As an arrhythmia, that’s bad news may result It can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and even sudden death.

“We found that acute exposure to ambient air pollution was associated with an increased risk of symptomatic arrhythmia,” said Dr. Renjie Chen of Shanghai’s Fudan University, one of the paper’s 20 co-authors. said in a statement. “Risk occurs in the first few hours after exposure and can persist for up to 24 hours.”

Changes to China’s emissions profile have been long overdue.of the country emits It accounts for 27% of the world’s total carbon dioxide emissions and 30% of all greenhouse gases. Beijing’s environmental transition aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and then transition to carbon neutrality by 2060.as a country lead the world In the solar and wind sectors, China still allows six times as many coal-fired power plants as the rest of the planet combined, with an average of 2 plants per week Of course, China is not alone in its fixation on fossil fuels and all their risks.United States Second largest emitter in the world No country is yet completely green, reducing the amount of greenhouse gases. All of these pose health problems for anyone, anywhere, but the problems are most acute in China, a country with a large population and particularly polluted skies.

Chen and his colleagues collected data on 190,115 patients who went to the emergency room for arrhythmia from 2,025 hospitals in 322 cities in China between 2015 and 2021. The researchers cross-indexed these reports with records from air quality monitoring stations within 50 km (31 miles) of each hospital on the day each patient appeared. The average range of each monitoring station was actually closer, just 4.4 km (2.7 miles) from each hospital.

Researchers have studied four different types of arrhythmias.

Regarding pollutants, the study focused on the six most common and dangerous recordings tracked by air quality monitoring stations.

nitrogen dioxide

sulfur dioxide

Carbon monoxide

ozone

Coarse particles (2.5 to 10 micrometers, or millionths of a meter particles)

Fine particles (smaller than 2.5 micrometers).

Atrial fibrillation was the most common arrhythmia across the sample group of 190,115, affecting 50.6% of those included in the study. Supraventricular tachycardia was next in his 24.8%. Premature beats follow in 21.9% and atrial flutter in 2.8%. Not all conditions were equally affected by contaminants. Atrial flutter and supraventricular tachycardia appeared to be most closely associated with dirty air conditions. The former increased by about 18% on particularly dirty days, while the latter jumped by about 13%.

Of the six contaminants, nitrogen dioxide was the most harmful, increasing the likelihood of all four types of arrhythmias. On days with high nitrogen dioxide levels, the incidence of atrial flutter increased by 11.4%. . Ventricular tachycardia occurs in 8.9%, followed by premature beat in 3.7% and atrial fibrillation in 3.4%.

As might be expected, geography and season affected the arrhythmias in people exposed to air pollution. The highest incidence was in the industrial south. Dirty air is most common in autumn and winter, when more coal is burned for heating.

The researchers admit they are uncertain about the exact mechanism by which the six contaminants cause arrhythmias. I have. Systemic inflammation; a general disorder of the autonomic nervous system that regulates heart rate as well as blood pressure, breathing, digestion, and more.

“Although the mechanism is not fully understood, the association between air pollution and the acute onset of arrhythmias we observed is biologically plausible. and the need for rapid response to vulnerable populations during air pollution outbreaks.” This is good for China and the rest of the world that burns fossil fuels. Advice.

