Health
A burst of brain activity during death could explain life passing before your eyes | Chemistry
Many people near death or reanimated report similar experiences. Their lives flash before their eyes, memorable moments replay, and they may experience an out-of-body experience feeling that they are watching themselves from another place. room. Now, a small study mapping the brain activity of four of her dying people shows a surge of activity in the brain after the heart stops.
The author describes the findings as follows: Published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciencesmay explain how the human brain can replay conscious memories even after the heart has stopped. “This suggests that we are identifying markers of lucidity,” says Sam Parnier of
Death has historically been medically defined as the moment when the heart irreversibly stops beating, but recent research suggests that brain activity in many animals and humans lasts seconds to hours. For example, in 2013, University of Michigan neurologist Jimo Borjigin and team found The rat brain showed signs of consciousness up to 30 seconds after the heart stopped beating. “We have a binary concept of life and death that is old and outdated,” Parnia says.
Yet, despite numerous reports over the centuries from people who have been resuscitated after clinical death, or who have died, “we know very little about brain activity during the dying process.” I was shocked, ”says Borjigin. For the current study, she and her team looked at the medical records of four of her people who were in a coma and on life support machines with doctors wearing electroencephalograph caps. No patient had a chance of survival.
The cap records electrical signals traveling across the surface of each patient’s brain before and after the physician removes the ventilator, during each patient’s last measurable heartbeat, and until all brain activity has ceased. Seconds after the ventilator was removed, two of the patient’s brains suddenly activated with bursts of high-frequency patterns of neuronal activity called gamma waves, causing the heart to stop beating. persisted.Other research offal found It’s the same pattern that healthy people have when they are actively recalling memories, learning, or dreams, and some neuroscientists associate these oscillations with consciousness.
Ajmal Zemar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, says gamma waves may indicate that different brain regions work together to link different sensations to the conscious perception of objects. . How the brain does this is “one of the biggest mysteries in neuroscience,” he says, but seeing the same gamma waves in dying people suggests that the brain is in its final moments. suggests a reported biological mechanism that recapitulates memorable events inhis lab used to be saw Similar gamma waves to a person who died of a heart attack while his brain was being monitored for seizures.
Charlotte Marshall, a biomedical scientist at the University of Liege who studies near-death experiences, said, “This paper is very important for this field and for the field of consciousness more generally.” She is not surprised that only two of her four in Borjigin’s study showed gamma activity. Borjigin notes that two of hers whose brains showed gamma-ray activity also had a history of seizures, which she said may have stimulated their brains to experience abnormal rhythms. I’m here.
Her team also found increased electrical activity in a brain region called the temporoparieto-occipital junction. This junction is thought to be involved in consciousness and is activated during dreams, seizures, and hallucinations. She believes the bursts of brain activity are part of the survival mode the brain is known to enter when deprived of oxygen. It has also been shown to begin releasing numerous signaling molecules, creating abnormal brain wave patterns to attempt resuscitation, while blocking external signs of consciousness. “With my house on fire, I close the door to the outside world and handle the business inside,” she says.
Borjigin hopes to replicate her findings by working with other medical centers to study brain activity in dying patients. Finding some answers about how the dying process happens is very important, she says, Zemmar.
