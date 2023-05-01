Maryland Department of Health warns about tick-borne disease







CBS News Baltimore live Baltimore — The Maryland Department of Health is urging Marylanders to sicken of tick-borne diseases as warmer spring weather begins to set in. “Warm spring weather means increased risk of tick-borne disease transmission. We provide Marylanders with tips on what to do each week to help prevent tick exposure and recognize symptoms of tick-borne illnesses,” MDH said. According to MDH, Lyme disease is the most commonly reported tick-borne disease in Maryland, with more than 900 cases reported in 2021. Symptoms include a rash resembling a bull’s eye, fever, headache, joint pain, and fatigue. Other diseases include anaplasmosis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain and other spotted fever diseases, and tularemia. The MDH provides the following tips for preventing tick exposure and bites: Use an EPA-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, or IR3535

Wear light-colored clothing to help spot ticks

Wear long pants and sleeves and tuck pants into socks or boots

Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5 percent permethrin

Consider buying permethrin-treated clothing and gear

Follow marked trails when hiking and avoid bushes and tall grass

Take a shower as soon as you return indoors

When you get home, dry your clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill the ticks on your clothes.

Execute tick check Protect yourself, children, and pets after you are outside the tick’s habitat.

Talk to your veterinarian about how to protect your pet CBS Baltimore Staff



