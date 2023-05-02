Shingles vaccine now available free to select groups in Quebec

The shingles vaccine is now available free of charge to people aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people 18 and over in Quebec, and according to Montreal’s leading infectious disease expert, this is “a step in the right direction.” It’s a big step.”

Dr. Donald Vinh of McGill University Health Center (MUHC) said it was appropriate for the health ministry to target the most vulnerable people first, but could more groups of people benefit from the injection? I’m wondering

Based on previous research, he said people in the high-risk group are one-third more likely to develop shingles.The odds improve to one-ninth for the general population.

But the risk increases for everyone from about age 50 onwards, so Vinh also said the vaccine’s effectiveness “needs to be made more widely available.”

On Monday, the health ministry said its decision to target specific groups at first was based on budgetary constraints and public health recommendations.

In fact, the vaccine costs $250 a dose and requires two doses, making it costly for the government and for those who have to pay for it themselves.

The government also had to consider the capacity of pharmacies and immunization centers to provide additional vaccinations, ministry spokesperson Marie-Hélène Emond wrote in an email.

“After subsequent years and analysis, the program may expand access to additional age groups based on budgetary capacity and population demand for vaccines,” Emond said.

Anyone wishing to receive the shingles vaccine can make an appointment at Clic Santé regardless of whether or not they are eligible for the free vaccination.

Shingles: reactivation of the chickenpox virus

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. Even after a person recovers from chickenpox, the virus stays in the body and goes dormant, so it’s the same virus that causes chickenpox.

“The virus wakes up in one of these nerve roots, travels down the nerve and spreads to the skin, causing shingles. But in the process, the virus travels down this nerve root, damaging the nerve and causing pain.” explained Vinh. .

It can be debilitating, accompanied by rashes and blisters. Pain can persist long after the rash has cleared, and a condition called postherpetic neuralgia occurs in about 10 to 20% of people with shingles.

Shingles on the face and near the eyes can even cause scarring and blindness. According to Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

“In people over the age of 50, the vaccine is more than 95% effective in preventing shingles, and about 70-90% in immunocompromised people,” Vinh said.

So those over 50 who are lucky enough to have a family doctor may have been recommended the Shingrix vaccine series. But the high price tag is prohibitive for many.

“Oh, certainly people’s dismay,” Binh said, but noted that vulnerable people who are at least 80 years old and may be using bonds will not be out of pocket. .

Another important category of immunocompromised people is important in Quebec, Binh said, which makes sense if the government’s decision is part of its strategic plan.

He said once health officials saw how many people had decided to get free vaccines and how many additional vaccines they would have to buy in the future, “they will roll out to the next age or decade in the age pyramid.” I wouldn’t be surprised if it did,” he said… one step at a time. “