Woodbury Humane Society approves reopening adoption doors soon after canine flu outbreak





Woodbury, Minnesota – Doors will soon reopen at Woodbury Humane Society after being closed on April 6 due to a canine flu outbreak. Woodbury AHS Shelter Operations Manager Astrid Lord said: Their kennels were typically filled with up to 100 dogs, cats and critters. Instead, all these animals are quarantined at other humane community sites in Golden Valley and Coon Rapids. Seven dogs had to be euthanized during the outbreak due to a combination of the virus and behavioral problems, but most of those who fell ill have recovered. “So far our animals are starting to feel better. The dogs are all over the other two sites now, so that’s really encouraging.” Cats and critters cannot catch the virus, but they were ordered quarantined by the Minnesota Animal Health Commission.Roed and her staff went to work while the animals were gone. “We’ve started the process of thoroughly cleaning everything in here: laundry, dishes, dog kennels, so it doesn’t even smell like an animal shelter,” Roed said. Their work paid off and the board gave the green light to reopen the shelter. The shelter’s first dogs arrived Monday afternoon. They had to cancel dozens of reservations in April during their closure. So over the next few weeks they will be catching up and accepting only a small amount of new animals. “We just want them back in the door and out the door to their new homes,” Roed said. For now, reservations remain limited, but we plan to open them to the public for adoption starting next week. The target date for adoption is Tuesday May 9th for him. The three-week closure is an economic blow to the shelter.They are “Walks for Animals” fundraiser It takes place this Saturday at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. As a precaution, dogs are not yet allowed to participate. They are encouraging people to donate to this fundraiser while the doors are not yet open to the public. Mariel Morse



Marielle Mohs is excited to speak in her home state of Minnesota. She grew up in Eden Prairie and South Minneapolis.

