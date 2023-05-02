Tirzepatide promotes weight loss in obese or overweight type 2 diabetic patients





SURMOUNT findings show that obese and type 2 diabetes (T2D) or overweight and T2D patients lose an estimated 34.4 pounds (15.7%) in body weight at 10 mg and 15 mg tirzepatide (Mounjaro; Eli Lilly and Company) Did. -2 Global Phase 3 study. Specifically, 10 mg tirzepatide reduced body weight by 5% or more in 79.2% of patients, with a mean weight loss of 12.8%, whereas the 15 mg dose reduced body weight in 82.7% of patients, with a mean Reduced weight by 14.7%. Credit: Adobe Stock – Mikhail Petrov “Obesity is a difficult disease to manage, and even more so for people with type 2 diabetes,” said Jeff Emmick, MD, PhD, senior vice president of product development at Lilly, in a recent press release. “The average degree of weight loss seen with SURMOUNT-2 has never been achieved in a phase 3 trial in obese or overweight and his type 2 diabetes.” Tirzepatide is a GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist. GIP and GLP-1 receptors regulate appetite. The once-weekly molecule acts on these receptors to reduce food intake and regulate the body’s use of fat. Since late 2019, more than 5,000 obese or overweight patients have been enrolled in the SURMOUNT Phase 3 global clinical program. SURMOUNT is evaluating tirzepatide for chronic weight management in adults who are obese or overweight and have weight-related comorbidities. SURMOUNT-2 (NCT04657003) was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled trial in the SURMOUNT clinical program. Researchers compared the efficacy and safety of 10 mg and 15 mg tirzepatide to placebo as adjunctive therapy to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity in obese or overweight adults and type 2 diabetes. bottom. The primary endpoints were the superiority of tirzepatide 10 mg and/or 15 mg on the mean percent change in body weight from baseline compared to placebo and the number of patients with tirzepatide who increased weight loss by ≥5% at week 72 compared to placebo. was the proportion of participants. The trial enrolled 938 patients worldwide who were randomized 1:1:1 to receive 10 mg or 15 mg tirzepatide or placebo. rice field. Tirzepatide 15 mg was most effective for weight loss of 15% or more. A 15% reduction in body weight was achieved in 48% of patients on tirzapeptide 15 mg, 39.7% on tirzapeptide 10 mg and 2.7% on placebo. The overall safety profile was consistent with previously reported SURMOUNT and SURPASS trials. The most common adverse events (AEs) included mild to moderate gastrointestinal problems during escalation. Patients experienced nausea (20.2% and 21.9% at 10 mg and 15 mg, respectively), diarrhea (19.9%, 21.5%), vomiting (10.9%, 13.2%), and constipation (8.0%, 9.0%). Results from the SURMOUNT-2 trial will be presented at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. Lilly plans to submit the results to a peer-reviewed journal and her FDA later this year. reference Lilly’s tirzepatide achieved weight loss of up to 15.7% in adults with obese or overweight and type 2 diabetes in SURMOUNT-2. news release. April 27, 2023. Accessed April 28, 2023.

