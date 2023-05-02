Why The DASH Diet Is The Top Choice When It Comes To Protecting You From Heart Attack Risk





It is often said that diet plays an important role in protecting heart health. Currently, the American Heart Association (AHA) states that the popular ketogenic, vegan, and paleo diets offer no benefits to the heart, while the diet to stop hypertension (DASH), the Mediterranean, pescatarian, and vegetarian diets do. Evidence-based analysis showing no benefit to still the best bet.

An American Heart Association scientific statement prepared by Christopher D. Gardner, Rehnborg Farquhar Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, states: The media has reached dangerous levels. The general public, and even many health care professionals, may be understandably confused about a heart-healthy diet. We hope that this statement will serve as a tool for clinicians and the public to understand which diets promote cardiometabolic health. “ This report evaluates 10 common diets and how they align with 9 of the 10 characteristics of the AHA’s dietary guidance on heart-healthy diets. than tropical oils. Eat healthy protein sources such as plants, seafood, and lean meats. Minimize the addition of sugar and salt. Limit alcohol; opt for minimally processed foods instead of ultra-processed foods. And follow this guidance whenever food is prepared or consumed. The AHA doesn’t list the energy balance needed to maintain a healthy weight. This is because it depends not only on your diet but also on your physical activity level. Diets were rated on a scale of 1 to 100. Only DASH got a perfect score. “For a long time, cardiologists have only mentioned the DASH diet to prevent heart disease. We don’t call it that because we tend to. A very simple diet that does not include high quality vegetables Rich in fiber rich vegetables, fruits, whole grains and legumes Protein includes legumes, legumes and nuts Animal Sexual proteins are limited to fish, seafood, lean poultry and absolutely no meat,” said Dr. Mukesh Goel, senior consultant in Cardiothoracic and Cardiac Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. says. Delhi. And while people are eager to follow the Mediterranean diet, Dr. Goel says his patients may not understand the limits of use or salted wine. Surprising in the ratings are the Pescatarian diet (92 points), which includes fish, seafood and plant foods, and the Vegetarian diet (86 points), which scores higher than his vegan diet. “I would never recommend a vegan diet due to its restrictive nature and possible micronutrient deficiencies like vitamin B-12 that can lead to anemia,” he adds. , Dr. Goel explains: Also, in the absence of general nutritional awareness, patients may be consuming too much refined carbohydrates, etc., even on a low-fat diet. I’m not used to the idea yet. “ As for Paleolithic (53rd) and the very low-carb/ketogenic diet (31st), Dr. Goyal feels they are primarily aimed at weight loss only. “Also, there is still no evidence that a less restrictive diet is more effective for weight loss in the long run. And they are high in fat. The most important part of a heart-healthy diet is that it is It has to be reasonable and something people can follow. That’s why DASH works,” he says. Compliance is the biggest obstacle Dr. Goel sees in his patients. “More than 50% of my patients do not follow their dietary advice faithfully except when they are not feeling well. Indians are prisoners of their taste and it starts at a young age. children’s taste buds from the age of 10 onwards. Stay away from high-fat, high-salt foods. A message like this is all the more important today, when dieting has become a major tool for modifying lifestyles. “Children were exposed to a wide variety of physical activities. Children these days lead sedentary lifestyles, but they eat more and don’t burn as many calories as they should,” says Dr. Goel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/dash-diet-benefits-protecting-from-heart-disease-8587310/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos