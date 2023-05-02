CDC, FDA Update Guidelines and Recommendations for COVID Booster Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA have updated their recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines.

The biggest change is that the original formulation of the vaccine is gone (pleomicron variant, aka monovalent). Instead, bivalent vaccines (aka boosters) targeting the original COVID-19 and omicron variants are currently the only types recommended.

For Austin Public Health, this means that a small inventory of vials of the vaccine’s original prescription has been disposed of, said nursing supervisor Neruda Garcia.

Who can be vaccinated?

The COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 6 months.

The Austin Public Health Department is trying to reach unvaccinated people by going to where they are, including where they live, work, school, and shopping areas.

“There are a lot of people in our black and Latino communities who are not getting vaccinated the way we want them to,” she said. We must continue to promote[The virus] It continues to progress because people are not vaccinated. “

If I get a Vaccine Booster in the Fall, do I need another Vaccine Booster?

If you have already received the bivalent vaccine after it became available in September, you will not be eligible for a second booster dose unless:

Immunodeficiency

65 years of age or older

A second bivalent vaccine can then be given 2 months after the first.

What should I do if I have not yet been vaccinated?

People over the age of 5 can get one dose of the bivalent (booster) vaccine. No need to start a series of vaccines before boosters. If you have a weakened immune system or are over the age of 65, it is recommended that he receive a second dose two months after the first.

Unvaccinated children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years can receive two doses of the Moderna bivalent vaccine, one month apart.

In Pfizer’s vaccines, unvaccinated children under the age of 4 receive 3 doses of the bivalent vaccine. Her first two are given at her 3-week intervals. The third dose will be given 8 weeks after her second dose.

What should I do if I have not had the bivalent vaccine but have had previous vaccines?

A bivalent vaccine is recommended to protect against Omicron, or two doses two months apart for those with weakened immune systems and those over the age of 65. It doesn’t matter what brand of vaccine you had before.

What will happen to vaccines this fall?

The FDA plans to make a decision in June on fall vaccine recommendations. As with flu shots, manufacturers are trying to predict what strains will be prevalent this fall.

Garcia, like other experts, expects the COVID-19 vaccine to be recommended annually alongside the flu vaccine.

If I already have COVID-19, do I need the COVID-19 vaccine?

yes. Now let’s get a bivalent booster. Immunity from being infected with COVID-19 and being vaccinated diminishes over time.

Even with vaccination, Garcia said, “There’s no guarantee that you won’t get sick. What the vaccine helps with is that you don’t end up in the hospital. Recovery time is better, so you don’t have to go out for a long time.” difference.”

What to expect locally in the summer and fall?

Over the past three years, Austin has seen spikes in COVID-19 cases in December and January, as well as June and July.

“We’re going to see an increase during the holiday season (Memorial Day and July 4th),” Garcia said. “

What should I do if I get sick?

Get tested if you have symptoms.

If you have COVID-19, stay home for 5 days and then wear a mask for at least 6 to 10 days until you test negative.

Wear a mask while you have symptoms, even if you don’t test positive.

“Even if you don’t know if it’s an allergy or not, protect yourself and others, even if allergies are very serious in Austin.

If you have allergies, your immune system is weakened, which can put you at an increased risk of flu and colds.

At-home COVID-19 testing is still available free of charge. COVIDtests.govThe Austin Public Health Department also offers free at-home tests, but Garcia says they don’t get many requests for them. People are encouraged to check the expiration dates of any tests they may have undergone at home.