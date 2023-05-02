European Dietary Guidelines Emphasize Whole Grains, Fruits And Vegetables For Diabetes



Reynolds reports being funded by the New Zealand Heart Foundation and serving the WHO. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Updated EASD recommendations advise people with diabetes to eat more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts.

People with diabetes should minimize their intake of meat and refined grains.

A dietary pattern that emphasizes eating more whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds is best for managing diabetes, according to the latest guidelines published in Diabetes.

The Diabetes and Nutrition Study Group of the European Diabetes Society has published evidence-based dietary recommendations for people with diabetes. The group found multiple eating patterns, including: mediterranean dietthe Nordic diet and the vegetarian diet may all benefit diabetics.



“I liked that they found a wide range of weight loss programs, had good eating patterns, and offered options to patients.” Andrew Reynolds, PhD, MPH, Master’s Degree, A senior medical research fellow at the University of Otago Medical School in New Zealand told Helio. It was really nice to see this. There is no one way to eat that everyone must follow. Flexibility and freedom in what is recommended allows for all the cultural, social and personal preferences we have. So, as usual, the more extreme or different the diet, the harder it is to follow.”

The Diabetes and Nutrition Research Group’s recommendations update those published in 2004. The authors wrote that this paper was developed to provide evidence-based recommendations and guidance on macronutrients, foods, dietary patterns, and broader lifestyle contexts for the prevention and prevention of type 2 diabetes. I’m here. management.

Andrew Reynolds

“This guideline was developed to help medical professionals inform their discussions with their patients,” said Reynolds. “They provide a starting point for nutritional therapy that all people with diabetes need and deserve. I have.”

Emphasize a high-fiber, low-sugar diet

For the prevention of type 2 diabetes, the authors recommend that overweight or obese people lose at least 5% of their body weight to reduce their risk. A combination of patterns, regular physical activity, avoidance of excess weight, and smoking cessation is also recommended.

The group emphasized that a variety of dietary types and macronutrient compositions can induce and sustain weight loss as long as dietary recommendations are followed. or by replacing one to two meals per day. Remission of type 2 diabetes can be achieved through sustained weight loss. A 12- to 20-week low-energy complete meal replacement program combined with carefully tailored hypoglycemic and antihypertensive medications can induce weight loss of 10% to 15%. Remission of type 2 diabetes. Extremely high carbohydrate diets and very low ketogenic diets are not recommended for weight loss.

for carbohydrate intakethe group emphasized foods naturally high in dietary fiber, especially minimally processed whole grains, vegetables, legumes, seeds, nuts and whole fruits. It should be less than 10% and non-nutritive sweeteners can be used in place of sugar.

The recommendations state that dietary fats should come from plant-based foods high in both monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Saturated fats account for 10% of a person’s total energy. Should constitute less than 1% of total energy and trans fats should constitute less than 1%.

In normal weight individuals with diabetes, protein intake should account for 10% to 20% of total energy intake. A higher intake is recommended for people over the age of 65.For overweight or obese type 2 diabetic patients with an estimated glomerular filtration rate greater than 60 mL/min/1.73 m2protein intake may be increased from 23% to 32% in the context of a weight loss diet in the short term. need to do it.

Whole grains, fruits and vegetables recommended

The research group recommended several key foods to base meals and snacks for people with diabetes, including minimally processed whole grains, whole vegetables and fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds. For people, dietary patterns that emphasize these foods are recommended, such as the Mediterranean diet, the Nordic diet, and the vegetarian diet. The research group also listed foods and drinks to avoid, including meat, sugary drinks, sweets, and refined grains.

Reynolds noted that while the group’s recommendations are broad, more research is needed to know how to promote long-term behavioral change in people with diabetes. He said future recommendations should explore what governments can do to promote healthy eating.

“Changes in the food environment, such as eliminating taxes on some foods and having clear guidelines on what foods are available in public institutions, are useful and effective, such as placing restrictions on food advertising and marketing. It is also useful to address some of the commercial determinants of health: the amount of food that contributes to poor health.

