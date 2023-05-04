5 Easy Ways to De-Stress During Mental Health Awareness Month

There are ways to de-stress and ways to de-stress. … [+] habit. Getty

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, following National Stress Awareness Month in April, to raise awareness about mental health, fight stigma, provide support, educate and advocate for the public. increase. As mental health concerns continue to rise in this country, it is important to highlight the importance of work stress as a ‘every day, every month’ issue around the world.

Now that April 2023 has passed, mental health issues remain and it’s important to keep talking about them. According to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Associationstress continues to rise among American workers suffering from multiple factors, with 27% reporting being too stressed to function most days. (83%) were cited as the most important sources of stress, followed by violence and crime (75%), the current political climate (66%) and the racial situation (62%).

According to a Gallup poll, 80% of American workers experience some form of stress at work. And half say they need help learning how to manage it. Some work stress is normal, but extreme or chronic pressure can cause whiplash in workers, jeopardize their health, and impair their ability to function. Studies have shown that stress will eventually manifest itself in the body and cause serious damage to physical and mental health if precautions are not taken. American Psychological AssociationApproximately 76% of US adults report severe physical, mental and emotional health symptoms as a result of stress. Prolonged work stress puts our defenses on alert, increasing our risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, chronic pain and a weakened immune system.

5 easy steps to de-stress from work pressure

What if you could take one action every day for a month to improve your mental health? Raise awareness of how work stress affects you and teach you simple, quick ways to de-stress. It will automatically become a habit in the end. Dr. Patrick K. Porter, Neuroscience Expert, Creator and CEO brain tapHere are five tips to de-stress before it builds up.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Tip #1: Take a deep breath. Deep breathing is a powerful way to calm your nervous system and reduce stress. Deep breathing oxygenates the body and brain and stimulates the body’s systems that promote relaxation and calmness. Taking deep breaths, especially in stressful situations, is a great way to reduce stress.

Tip 2: Mindful Meditation. Meditation has been shown to be an effective tool for reducing stress levels. When we meditate, we bring our attention to the present moment and let go of distracting thoughts and worries. This helps calm the mind and relax the body, and reduces the production of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. allow you to deal with it. Just a few minutes of meditation each day can increase your peace of mind, increase your mental clarity, and increase your overall well-being. BrainTap guided meditations are designed to help you reach a state of deep relaxation and mindfulness. Our sessions use guided images, visualizations, and relaxing music to help you focus on the moment and let go of distracting thoughts. Regular practice of BrainTap mindfulness meditation can improve your ability to deal with stress.

Tip 3: Exercise. Exercise is good not only for physical health, but also for mental health. When we exercise, our bodies release endorphins, known as “feel good” chemicals. These endorphins interact with receptors in the brain to reduce the perception of pain. Exercise also reduces cortisol, the stress-related hormone, by lowering levels in the body, helping to clear the mind by releasing built-up tension and frustration. Overall, incorporating exercise into your daily routine can be a powerful tool for managing stress and improving your overall health.

Tip 4: Get enough sleep. Adequate sleep is essential for reducing stress and maintaining optimal health. When we don’t get enough sleep, our bodies produce more stress hormones, which can lead to increased anxiety and irritability. Adequate sleep, on the other hand, can help you process emotions more efficiently, and you may experience stress-related physical symptoms such as headaches and muscle tension. In short, ensuring adequate restful sleep is important for keeping stress levels in check and promoting overall health.

Tip 5: Listen to relaxing music. Relaxing music has been found to be effective in lowering stress levels by slowing the heart rate and lowering anxiety levels. You will be in a relaxed state. Music has also been found to affect brain function, including the release of hormones such as dopamine, which leads to feelings of pleasure and relaxation.

Designed to activate neuroplasticity in the brain, BrainTap CEO Dr. Patrick Porter believes in five things: … [+] Action can offset work stress and reduce work burnout. A photographic tribute to BrainTap Technologies.

Create a workplace health plan

Porter reminds us that in today’s fast-paced world, stress has become an overwhelming part of our lives. Whether it’s due to relationship problems or increased financial pressure, stress can negatively impact our physical and mental health. close to 80% of employees cite stress and burnout as their top challenges at work. You may be worried about your mental health too, and you have a right to be. But don’t wait for the company to decide what’s best for your mental health.Always have a work health plan in your waist pocket as detailed here.

Start planning by assessing your work and life and decide for yourself what you need to do to reduce work stress and increase your work-life balance. Consider her five tips above, and be prepared to be patient if you feel your employer is overstepping your bounds. With a job, there are plenty of opportunities to work late, work weekends, and enjoy remote work. You may be reluctant to stand your ground. But feeling overloaded and saying no without feeling guilty or dishonest is a healthy habit.

Porter’s list of five stress-reduction techniques can help everyone manage and reduce stress levels, leading to better overall health. “These tips offer practical, easy-to-implement strategies for reducing stress, such as exercise, mindfulness, and deep breathing, to help individuals become more relaxed and focused,” says Porter. concludes. “These tips are useful for anyone looking to reduce stress and improve their quality of life.”

It’s great to have Mental Health Awareness Month to increase the importance of managing stress and preventing burnout. But let’s pay attention to the problem every month of the year, not just one month of the year.