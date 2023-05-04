Health
First chemotherapeutic drug reaches human brain
A major obstacle to the treatment of glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor, is the inability of the most potent chemotherapy to cross the blood-brain barrier to reach aggressive brain tumors.
But now, scientists at Northwestern Medicine are using a novel ultrasound device that can be implanted in the skull to open the blood-brain barrier and repeatedly penetrate large and vital regions of the human brain to deliver chemotherapy. We are reporting the results of our first clinical trial. Intravenous injection.
A four-minute procedure to open the blood-brain barrier is given while the patient is awake, and the patient is sent home several hours later. Results show that this treatment is safe and well tolerated, with some patients receiving up to 6 cycles of treatment.
This is the first study to successfully quantify the effect of ultrasound-based blood-brain barrier opening on the concentration of chemotherapy in the human brain. The results showed that opening the blood-brain barrier increased the drug concentration in the human brain by about 4- to 6-fold.
Scientists have observed this increase with two different powerful chemotherapy drugs, paclitaxel and carboplatin. These drugs are not used to treat these patients because they do not cross the blood-brain barrier under normal circumstances.
Moreover, this is the first study to describe how quickly the blood-brain barrier closes after sonication. Scientists have found that most of the blood-brain barrier repair occurs in the first 30-60 minutes after sonication. This finding allows the sequencing of drug delivery and ultrasound activation to be optimized to maximize drug penetration into the human brain, the authors say.
“This could be a huge advance for patients with glioblastoma,” said the principal investigator. Dr. Adam SonnabendAssociate Professor of Neurosurgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medical Neurosurgeon.
Temozolomide, the chemotherapy currently used for glioblastoma, crosses the blood-brain barrier but is a weak drug, Sonabend said.
This paper was published May 2 in The Lancet Oncology.
The blood-brain barrier is a microscopic structure that protects the brain from most circulating drugs. As a result, the repertoire of drugs available for treating brain disorders is very limited. Patients with brain tumors cannot be treated with most drugs that are effective against cancers elsewhere in the body because they do not cross the blood-brain barrier. To effectively repurpose drugs to treat brain pathologies and cancers, they need to be delivered to the brain.
In the past, studies that injected paclitaxel directly into the brain of patients with these tumors observed encouraging signs of efficacy, but direct injection was associated with brain irritation and toxicities such as meningitis. Sonabend said.
The blood-brain barrier closes again after 1 hour
Scientists found that the use of ultrasound and microbubble-based opening of the blood-brain barrier is temporary, and that most blood-brain barrier integrity is restored within an hour after the procedure in humans. discovered.
Sonabend, who is also a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center at Northwestern University, said:
Previous human studies have shown that the blood-brain barrier is fully restored 24 hours after brain ultrasound. It was also estimated, based on some animal studies, that the blood-brain barrier is open for the first six hours of his life. Studies in the Northwest indicate that this timeframe may be shorter.
In another initial study, a new cranially implantable grid of nine ultrasound emitters designed by French biotech firm Carthera opens the blood-brain barrier in brain volumes nine times larger than the first device. It has been reported that ultrasound emitter implants). This is important because for this approach to be effective, it must cover a large area of the brain adjacent to the cavity that remains in the brain after removal of the glioblastoma tumor.
A clinical trial for patients with recurrent glioblastoma
The survey results are Ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial Scientists are doing it for patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The aim of the trial, in which participants will deliver a combination of paclitaxel and carboplatin to the brain using ultrasound technology, is to investigate whether this treatment prolongs survival in these patients. It has been used in other cancers and is the basis for combinations in Phase 2 trials.
In the phase 1 clinical trial reported in this paper, patients underwent surgery for tumor resection and ultrasound device implantation. They started treatment within weeks after transplantation.
Scientists stepped up the dose of paclitaxel, given every three weeks, along with ultrasound-assisted opening of the blood-brain barrier. In a subset of patients, an intraoperative study was performed to investigate the effect of this ultrasound device on drug concentrations. The blood-brain barrier was visualized and mapped in the operating room by MRI using a fluorescent dye called fluorescein and obtained after ultrasound therapy.
“Our focus has been on brain tumors (there are about 30,000 gliomas in the United States), and this is a new drug-based treatment for millions of patients suffering from a variety of brain diseases. It opens the door for investigation,” Sonabend said.
Other Northwestern authors include A. Gould, C. Amidei, R. Ward, KA Schmidt, DY Zhang, C. Gomez, JF Bebawy, BP Liu, IB Helenowski, RV Lukas, K Dixit, P Kumthekar, VA Includes Arrieta. Lesniak, H. Zhang, R. Stupp.
This study is funded by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at the Lurie Cancer Center, and SPORE support from the Moceri Family Foundation and the Panattoni family.
