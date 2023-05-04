Health
Covid broke out at the CDC conference. Tell me what you mean? fine.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meeting at a hotel in Atlanta. Its purpose is to showcase the achievements of Applied Epidemiology trainees. Over the past year, they’ve explored public health problems ranging from cancer to bird flu to infant mortality.
This year, the CDC held the conference in person for the first time since 2019 (they also offered virtual attendance options). On April 27, the final day of the conference, organizers were informed that several attendees had tested positive for her Covid-19. As of May 2, 35 cases have been linked to the conference, according to CDC officials.
I was in person for the first two days of the conference and received an email notification about the case on Tuesday. The email also noted that the CDC and the Georgia Department of Health are conducting a “rapid assessment” to understand the dynamics of the outbreak and asked me to complete a questionnaire sent to me. .
the news of the event met Several schadenfreudeironically derided by some commenters: The agency, whose Covid response was seen by many as a failure, was itself exposed to the outbreak.
Contempt aside, there is actually something to be learned here. The outbreak says a lot about the current state of the pandemic and how we should think about the risk of Covid-19 now.
There are three big lessons here.
1) If you look for Covid anywhere, it’s everywhere — probably especially at large gatherings
Covid-19 infection does not appear to be as serious now as it was in the early days of the pandemic.Due to changes in the virus itself and the high community rate Covid-19 immunity Infection or vaccination caused the infection to occur not very activeRecent waves of infections have dwindled, leading to more infections asymptomatic infection Less serious consequences than before.
At the same time, US public health officials are identifying an unprecedented number of cases. This is because so many Covid-19 cases go unrecognized as asymptomatic, are diagnosed through home testing, or are not tested at all.
But the virus is clearly still rife, and large gatherings still increase the risk of transmission. but is that what you’re looking for in these settings?
The answer to that question will likely vary greatly.
Earlier this summer, meetings around the world resumed in person for the first time since 2020. lead To COVID-19 outbreakWhile some conferences required proof of vaccination to attend, few conferences deployed screening efforts during gatherings, and many did not require masks.
Few meeting organizers bothered to track transmission among attendees, but there was transmission.and Commentary magazine last december Nature, Switzerland Scientist James Kirchner, who was infected at a conference earlier this year, wrote that his “guerrilla” tactic of sending attendees self-made surveys resulted in confirmed infections in 28% of respondents.
Many conferences may be sites of Covid-19 outbreaks, but public health conferences may recognize those outbreaks and send messages simply because of who is organizing and attending them. more likely. It’s not clear how the CDC identified cases among attendees at last week’s conference, but even if the conference of disease detectives took a particularly aggressive approach to finding cases, and its It would not be surprising if participants were more likely to self-diagnose. Report cases more than people attending other conferences.
In fact, there is an epidemiological term for this. Detection bias occurs when different groups collect outcome data in different ways. Given the CDC conference audience and their priorities, there is a higher chance of detecting a Covid-19 infection happening there than at a conference for different types of professionals.
Kirchner told me in an email that other conference organizers had told him They specifically avoid looking for Covid-19 among attendees as it is bad for local tourism. suggesting that people are looking broadly.
But it’s not clear if these considerations really change people’s decisions to attend large events.
2) Community outbreaks do not lead to the same harm as before
Since January 2022, public health leaders have warned that transmission of Covid-19 outside the community, i.e. hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and other institutions, no longer a measure of value of pandemic harm. From that perspective, meeting outbreaks feel less dangerous than they used to.
This is mainly because many people are currently at a generally very low risk of suffering from Covid-19 infection.
It’s not that the virus no longer hurts anyone. According to the CDC, almost Covid-19 infection hospitalizes 600 people in US In the week ending April 22nd. in the same week 793 US deaths linked to virus (Numbers can change as new data trickles in.)
Those are real harms. However, they were mostly focused on a specific group of people due to their age or disability.
The chart below shows hospital admissions by age group from March 2020 to present. In his week to April 22, 76 adults under the age of 50 nationwide were hospitalized with her Covid-19. On average, about 1.5 people per state. The number of adults aged 50 to her 64 was slightly higher, averaging two per state.
In contrast, 400 people aged 65 and over were hospitalized in the same week. (However, it is not clear how many of these older people lived in the wider community. quarter Of those aged 65 and over who were hospitalized with Covid-19 by January 2022, they were residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes. )
This is unlike, for example, January 2022, when more than half of those hospitalized with Covid-19 had an infectious disease. 65.
When it comes to this particular CDC conference, the age difference in severity risk is significant.a meeting is a kind of professional speed dating events Participants generally tend to be young, as this places incoming trainees in institutional residency positions and graduating trainees in public health jobs.
Hospitalizations and deaths are not the only important outcomes. Long Covid is another potential harm associated with infection. Here, too, there is encouraging news. Recent studies show that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are now unlikely They may develop longer-lasting symptoms than those infected early in the pandemic. vaccinated or has been previously infected.
Nearly all Americans are infected at least onceand there is no scientific consensus What is the risk of reinfection with Covid-19, especially among healthy adults under the age of 65? .
The bottom line is that while Covid-19 poses a higher risk to the elderly and sick, the threat to others is actually very low.Also, people at high risk of harm from infection, or who have been in contact with someone who is infected, should avoid large gatherings, wear masks or vaccinate with bivalent vaccine.
We may be past the time when it would be useful to obsess over the details of the Covid-19 outbreak primarily among young and healthy people. Preventing is productive, even if it’s not too burdensome.
3) For many, the benefits of coming together now outweigh the risks
large face-to-face gatherings offal advantage What is lacking in online interactions is that it provides a sense of human connection and group identity, making interpersonal fit easier to assess, especially for job seekers.
For many people, these benefits have long outweighed the risk of infection. Three years after the pandemic, his in-person CDC meetings suggest the math has come to check out public health experts too.
In the near future, attending large-scale events will carry a Covid-19 risk, but that risk looks very different than it did in the early days of the pandemic. It is unrealistic to expect gatherings with other people to be risk-free. Even public health agencies recognize it.
