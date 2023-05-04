5 reasons to control your uric acid levels for good health





Many of our health problems are caused by our diet, daily habits and even medications. Gout and kidney stones are just a few examples. If you have high uric acid levels, you or your loved ones can have them. Uric acid is basically excreted by the kidneys, so its levels need to be kept down. You can start by preparing a balanced diet and encouraging your family to focus on weight loss. Connected health shot Dr. Bharat AgarwalConsultant General Medicine, Learn about the Importance of Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai control of uric acid levels. Reasons for controlling uric acid levels Elevated uric acid levels in the body can lead to a condition called hyperuricemia, says Dr. Agarwal. He can develop gout, kidney stones, or other health problems. The usual upper limit is 6.8 milligrams per deciliter, so don’t exceed that. Here’s why you need to lower your uric acid levels! 1. Prevention of gout Gout is an extremely painful inflammatory condition caused by the deposition of uric acid crystals in joints. Controlling uric acid levels can reduce the risk of developing gout. This is especially important for people who have a family history of gout or who have other risk factors for gout. 2. Protection of renal function Experts say elevated uric acid levels can contribute to the formation of kidney stones, which if left untreated can lead to kidney damage. May cause kidney disease. Controlling uric acid levels can reduce the risk of developing kidney stones and kidney disease. 3. Management of high blood pressure high blood pressure or high blood pressureis a common condition that increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. High uric acid levels may contribute to the development of hypertension. Controlling uric acid levels may help you better manage your blood pressure and reduce your risk of these serious health complications. 4. Reduce cardiovascular risk Elevated uric acid levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Controlling uric acid levels can reduce the risk of these cardiovascular events. This is especially important for people with other risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol or diabetes. 5. Improved overall health Keeping your uric acid levels under control is good for your overall health and wellbeing. You may be able to live a longer, healthier life. Also, managing your uric acid levels can help reduce inflammation in the body, which can contribute to a variety of health problems. How to control uric acid levels There are several ways to keep uric acid levels from rising. 1. Diet eat healthy diet It helps lower uric acid levels because it is low in purines, compounds that break down into uric acid. Foods high in purines include red meat and shellfish. Staying hydrated and avoiding sugary drinks also help flush excess uric acid from your body, experts say. 2. Weight loss Being overweight or obese can contribute to elevated uric acid levels. Losing weight through a healthy diet and exercise can lower your uric acid levels and improve your overall health. 3. Avoid alcohol Consuming alcohol interferes with the body’s ability to eliminate it and can increase uric acid levels. Avoiding or limiting alcohol intake can help control uric acid levels. 4. Treatment of underlying diseases Certain medical conditions, such as gout and kidney disease, can contribute to elevated uric acid levels. Treating these conditions can therefore help control uric acid levels. Remember, it’s important to monitor your uric acid levels regularly and take steps to manage them if they rise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthshots.com/preventive-care/family-care/5-reasons-to-control-uric-acid-levels-for-good-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos