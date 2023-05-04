MDHHS Revises COVID-19 Guidelines, Recommends New Bivalent Vaccine





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guidelines for vaccination against COVID-19. MDHHS recommends that Michigan residents receive one dose of the current considered bivalent COVID vaccine. This is because these doses protect against both early strains of the virus and new variants like Omicron. People who have had only previous monovalent vaccines are not considered fully protected from the virus because they do not provide immunity to the new strain. Michigan’s chief medical officer, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, said that would be the case even after completing a full course of doses from older versions of Moderna and Pfizer Biotech’s vaccines. “What we’re really doing is working with public health agencies across the country using the most reliable data we have on which vaccines are most effective,” he said. Bagdasarian said, “And they are bivalent vaccines.” Bagdasarian recommends residents check with their doctor or local health department for updates. Anyone over the age of 65 or immunocompromised is also eligible for her second dose of the bivalent vaccine. She added that she understands that residents are “tired of talking about infectious diseases,” but stressed the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent preventable outbreaks. Michigan is currently experiencing record low vaccination rates for children. Bagdasarian said he believes COVID-19 may begin to experience a more seasonal trend, with fewer cases in the spring and summer and a possible spike in cases in the cooler months. I was. “It’s going to be very important to think of this as a seasonal virus, much like the flu, and prepare for the fall,” she said. To mark the 3rd anniversary of the pandemica health executive previously said the scientific community may recommend annual COVID vaccinations.

