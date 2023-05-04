Measles cases are on the rise in the UK, according to public health experts.health





Measles cases are on the rise Englanddata show, public health experts are calling for children, teenagers and adults to get free immunizations against potentially deadly diseases. In 2016 and 2017, when measles was thought to have been eradicated in the UK, transmission had stopped, but started spreading again in 2018, with 880 confirmed cases in 2019. Restrictions imposed during the Covid pandemic have since reduced measles cases, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data Only 2 confirmed cases of measles 54 in 2021 and 2022. According to UKHSA, between 1 January and 2 April this year, there were 49 confirmed cases of measles in the UK, about two-thirds of them in London. Experts are asking parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with the MMR vaccine. increase. Teenagers and adults are also encouraged to step forward if they miss a jab. The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (known as MMR Jab) is given in two doses. The first at 1 year of age and the second at 3 years and 4 months. UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said it’s never too late to catch up on vaccinations. “Measles spreads so easily, can cause complications that require hospitalization, and in rare cases can lead to lifelong disability and death, so it’s very exciting to see cases start to rise this year. I’m worried about “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the prevalence of routine child immunizations, including MMR, has declined. become vulnerable.” Four in 10 (40%) of confirmed cases so far in 2023 will be in children under the age of five, and 27% will be in people between the ages of 15 and 34. Some cases were imported from abroad, while others were due to community transmission. Measles may begin with cold-like symptoms followed by a rash. The NHS says it can cause serious problems for some people. Including meningitis and blindness. The NHS’s head of immunization and screening, Steve Russell, said more than 4,500 lives have been saved since measles vaccination was introduced. “The MMR vaccine has helped prevent millions of people from developing potentially life-threatening diseases. Protected against rubella,” he said. Helen Bedford, professor of child public health at University College London, said the latest figures were worrying but not surprising given the decline in uptake of the MMR vaccine in recent years. According to UKHSA, the uptake rate for two doses of MMR in British 5-year-olds is 85%. “Measles is so contagious that even a small reduction in dose can cause an outbreak. must be maintained,” said Bedford. “The high number of measles cases in Europe is of great concern. There remains the possibility of picking it up in the UKHSA data.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/may/04/measles-cases-on-the-rise-in-england-say-public-health-experts

