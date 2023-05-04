For the first time, a rare vascular disorder is treated in utero

debtOr, according to Darren Orbach, a pediatric neuroradiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, a first-of-its-kind procedure to repair a potentially fatal fetal brain vascular malformation could have serious consequences. Despite the potential consequences, it was an “exhilarating” experience.

For expectant parents, it was a movement of hope.

Orbach recalls what the couple read about everything Galenic venous malformation of the baby they were expecting.they were looking at all the hospitals videoThey spoke with parents from advocacy groups for this rare disorder. From infants with Galen malformation veins who do not survive to parents who survive and grow up to be healthy adolescents.

“So they could really see the full extent of what was possible and understand what they were going to face,” says Orbach.

Galen malformation veins occur when deformed arteries in the brain connect directly to veins instead of capillaries. As a result, blood flow in the brain is so intense that it often leads to heart failure, severe brain damage, and even death shortly after birth.

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, focused on fetal heart surgery, have co-designed a procedure for this high-risk infant with brain problems. bottom. After gaining approval from both hospital review boards, team members also needed approval from the Food and Drug Administration because they were using medical devices “not designed for fetal brain surgery.” .

There are no animal models for this kind of condition. So a group of specialists at a children’s hospital built a simulated fetal phantom brain to help researchers practice the procedure. Could the ultrasound see everything? Could they see the tool? Could particles like soft platinum coils be used to successfully embolize blood vessels and reduce abnormal blood flow to the Galenian veins?

Then came the long wait. Because Galen’s veins are so rare, researchers had to find a suitable subject — a fetus with a good enough brain shape at the time of diagnosis, but not just a doctor doing the standard thing. , the risk of poor outcomes after birth is still very high. The idea was to intervene before brain damage occurs.

Orbach disseminated information about the research project during a meeting with scientific and medical groups in late 2020. He and his colleagues also contacted patient advocacy support groups for parents. That’s how they eventually found the couple willing to do the surgery.

On March 15, researchers performed this procedure on a fetus who was 34 weeks and 2 days pregnant. The next day, fetal echocardiography showed significant improvement in cardiac function.

a scientific paper Describing the procedure was published Thursday in the journal Stroke.

Since her birth, the infant has not required medication to treat heart failure or postnatal surgery to treat malformations. Nothing of concern was found.

“Even in that moment, it was technically successful and getting those coils out was…exciting,” Orbach said. It was a great, great first step.”

Orbach and colleagues watched her daily in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“That’s when I started to realize that this baby was doing really well,” says Orbach. “Because all of us who care for these children see these babies very sick for weeks and weeks and months in the NICU. It was really nice to just see you looking fine, not having a breathing tube or anything like that.

Gary Duckwiler, an interventional neuroradiologist at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, is impressed with these early results, but remains cautious. “Precise entry is important because it has to go through the skull and into the very high-flow veins in the brain,” he explained. “Is it possible that either access or treatment can cause bleeding in the brain? …but that risk must be weighed against the potential lethality and neurological damage associated with this poor prognosis disease.” I have.”

Orbach acknowledges that this is just the first of 20 patients in a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the procedure. But he is optimistic. He says it took courage for his first family to “dive deep into the water” for this unique procedure, but hopes it doesn’t take courage now, with good results.

“We had a long way to go to get to the right first patient,” he said. “I hope the results are clear and that families are ready to try this.”