FDA-Approved RSV Vaccine Enabled by UT Molecular Biologists’ Research





AUSTIN, Texas — The first-ever vaccine to treat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration draws on research from a team that includes Jason McClellan, professor of molecular biology at the University of Texas at Austin. I’m here. “This is one of the most important viral pathogens for which we still lack a vaccine. “This is the first time we’ve made structure-based vaccine design work.” People get RSV at all stages of life, but men and women of all ages are most at risk. This virus causes pneumonia, bronchiolitis, and other diseases of the lower respiratory tract. Each year, millions of people become infected with her RSV and more than 100,000 die, mostly in areas without modern medical care. For infants under 1 year of age, RSV is her second death toll from infection, after malaria. Scientists have been searching for effective vaccines for decades. His McLellan, Graham, and Peter Kwong at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases presented in 2013 a then-new approach called structure-based vaccine design. May lead to effective RSV vaccineLater McClellan, Graham et al. used the same approach Design key elements of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. It was already known that a specific part of RSV called the F protein is responsible for infection.However, the F protein is a shape shifter. Before it infects a cell and fuses (what scientists call the “pre-fusion conformation”), it is different than it is after entering the cell. When the immune system encounters the RSV virus with this pre-fusion form of the F protein, it produces potent antibodies. However, in the post-fusion conformation, antibody responses are weak and therefore unsuitable for vaccines. This is where the structure-based approach comes into play. First, McLellan and team used a technique called X-ray crystallography to Atomic structure of the F protein. Then they Developing a method to maintain F protein From the shape change, it locks into the correct antibody-triggering conformation. In 2013 the team tested several versions as vaccines in both mice and non-human primates. These protein variants elicited high levels of neutralizing antibodies and protected the animal from her RSV infection. “When we tested these stabilized molecules for the first time in animals, the response was 10 times higher than anything anyone had ever seen before,” said McLellan, chair of chemistry Robert A. Welch. rice field. “And at that point, we’re like, ‘This is it.’ We got it. It was exciting.” GSK’s vaccine Arexvy, which was approved on May 3, showed a 94% reduction in severe illness and showed almost 83% efficacy against lower respiratory tract disease in human trials.it was Recommended in March for approval By FDA’s Advisory Committee. Based on research by McLellan, Graham, and Kwong at the NIH, Arexvy Contains recombinant subunit pre-fusion version of RSV F Approved for use in the elderly. A second RSV vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company Pfizer also contains a stabilized pre-fusion F protein, based on the research team’s lessons learned.An interim analysis last summer found that the vaccine Approximately 86% efficacy against severe RSV diseaseA vaccine for the elderly has also been reported, so the FDA will consider approving it for expectant mothers, probably in the coming months. Shown to be safe and effectiveIts collective goal is to protect vulnerable infants through the natural transmission of antibodies from mother to child. The University of Texas at Austin is committed to transparency and disclosure of all potential conflicts of interest. Jason McClellan, the university investigator involved in the study, submitted the required financial disclosure forms to the university. McLellan is the inventor of, and receives royalties from, several patent applications related to this research filed by the National Institutes of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.utexas.edu/2023/05/04/fda-approved-rsv-vaccine-enabled-by-work-of-ut-molecular-biologist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos