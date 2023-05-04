Covid Deaths to Fall in 2022, CDC Data Shows





comment on this story comment With the pandemic waning, there will be fewer deaths in the US in 2022 than in 2021. Preliminary data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But deaths from heart disease and cancer are on the rise, and covid-19 is still very deadly, killing over 500 people a day. The report showed an overall 5.3% drop in all-cause mortality, indicating the country emerged from the worst phase of the pandemic last year. Covid-related deaths have fallen by 47% between 2021 and 2022. But covid hasn’t magically turned into a flu or a new type of cold. Although the population had built up high levels of immunity from vaccination and natural infection, COVID-19 will be the fourth leading cause of death in 2022, behind heart disease (699,659 deaths), cancer (607,790) and ‘accidental accidents’ including drug overdoses (218,064) was. The CDC estimates that covid was the underlying cause of 186,702 deaths and contributed to an additional 58,284 deaths. William Schaffner, an infectious disease doctor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, said in an email after reviewing the report that Covid “hasn’t gone away.” It continues to smolder in our community as it attacks, plucking the most fragile among us.” Heart disease and cancer remain the leading causes of death. This means that age-adjusted death rates from heart disease have increased for the third year in a row, and death rates from cancer have increased for the second year in a row. , and was much higher than in 2019. Part of the increase in deaths from heart disease and cancer It may be the effect of the pandemic. For example, cancer screenings have declined because many people have chosen to postpone their visits. Heart disease may also have been exacerbated by covid-related inflammation. but well documented erosion of health in the country for working generation, the pre-pandemic trend. Historically, life expectancy has improved with improvements in infant and maternal mortality, along with better public health measures such as vaccination to limit harm from infectious diseases.But U.S. life expectancy growth has leveled off since 2010 and has since declined A few years in the mid-decade before the slight rise just before the coronavirus emerged. Part of the disastrous mortality was due to the opioid epidemic, but other factors played a role, such as the slowing of positive trends in heart disease treatment as the country suffered from high obesity rates and hypertension. accomplished. Covid further reduces life expectancy, Same as 1996according to CDC data released last year. Given the recent history of declining health trends, the new CDC data are not encouraging. Harlan Krumholtz, a cardiologist at Yale University School of Medicine, said in an email after reviewing the CDC report. “The findings are all the more impressive because the country has lost so many elderly people prone to heart disease over the course of the pandemic,” Krumholtz continued. It may represent further evidence that Americans’ health continues to deteriorate despite spending

