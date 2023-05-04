Health
How Metformin Slows Aging and Extends Life
Metformin is the world’s most widely prescribed drug for treating type 2 diabetes. It also slows down aging, reduces age-related diseases, prolongs life, extend healthy life expectancyOne penny pill a day is safe and scientifically shown to affect age-related biological changes.
It’s not clear exactly how metformin affects aging, but researchers believe it acts on several different things. Characteristics of aging— Changes at the cellular, chromosomal, and molecular levels that accumulate over time. These changes are associated with heart disease, diabetes, some cancers, ordisease of aging”
many study show That metformin targets these age-related cellular changes. As a result, in addition to helping manage type 2 diabetes, diabetics taking the drug had lower mortality rates, improved health, and longer lives. compared to Both diabetics and non-diabetics not taking metformin.
metformin too anti-inflammatory effect, which may contribute to its ability to slow down aging. Chronic inflammation is one of the hallmarks of aging and age-related diseases, so reducing inflammation can improve health and longevity.
“It uses old cells and old organs to repair a lot of things. And there’s a domino effect. If you target one hallmark, it affects the others.” Einstein Institute for Aging Research Dr. Neil Barzalai, Director and Professor of Medicine and Genetics at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York, said:
Additionally, metformin has been used for 60 years and is generally safe for most people, said Distinguished Professor and Chair of Healthy Aging Research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Senior Scientist at the American Federation for Aging Research. Fic Director Steven Austad said.
Reasons for aging care
After about age 60, many of us start developing age-related diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, various forms of cancer, and dementia. In addition, as people get older, they are more likely to have multiple diseases at the same time. Researchers believe it is the biology of aging that causes these diseases. slow down the aging process itself. The goal is not just to extend people’s lives, but to reduce illness and increase healthy life expectancy.
However, the FDA does not recognize aging as a preventable condition. Therefore, each medical problem is treated separately. But by targeting aging itself and mitigating changes at the cellular level, all of these conditions could be treated or prevented together, leading to a major shift in how we approach aging-related diseases. .
Metformin comes from Galega officinalis (also known as goat street). traditional herbal medicine It has been used in Europe for centuries to treat many ailments, including digestive health and problems like diabetes. indicated to lower the value. A synthetic version of guanidine, metformin, was first used as a diabetes drug in France in the 1950s and was finally approved in the United States in 1995.
Today, more than 150 million people worldwide use this drug to manage type 2 diabetes. I am also taking metformin.UnauthorizedFor conditions such as prediabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, weight gain from other medications, and obvious anti-aging effects, part of the scientific community Unconvinced.
Side effects and risks of metformin
“Metformin’s safety profile is as good as almost any drug you can actually find,” says Austad.
He points out that the side effects of metformin are generally mild, usually gastrointestinal upset and vitamin B-12 deficiency.
Especially people under the age of 50 who exercise to build muscle may not be able to achieve the desired results while taking metformin.
“But there’s a lot of observational evidence that it’s very good for you for people who are starting to experience the ailments of aging.
Observational studies are less rigorous than clinical trials. leading expert We are working to correct the effects of metformin on aging.hello Target aging with metformin The (TAME) trial will follow 3,000 adults aged 65 to 80 who take metformin for six years. These trials are testing whether people taking metformin slow the onset or progression of age-related chronic diseases.
Barzalai’s goal is to prove (and convince the FDA) his hypothesis that aging can indeed be treated as a disease. And that metformin is the tool to do so.
Should I Take Metformin For Longevity?
Metformin is not currently approved as an anti-aging treatment. Some doctors may be willing to prescribe it off label, but it’s best to discuss the risks and potential benefits with your healthcare provider.
