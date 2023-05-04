Understanding the signs of stroke can help save lives





WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year, of which 610,000 are first or new strokes. May is Stroke Awareness Month, and with an average of 1 in 6 cardiovascular deaths caused by stroke, understanding the symptoms can be the difference between life and death for many. Dr. James Sterling McKinney, medical director of the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute in Coastal Regions, explained why knowing the signs is especially important. “The stroke belt is actually the Southeastern United States, which has the highest penetrance and incidence of stroke and the highest associated mortality and morbidity in the United States. We’re at the heart of it,” explains Dr. McKinney. “[It] It has little to do with access to health care, poor diet, smoking, and many risk factors that increase the risk of stroke and heart disease. Warning signs of stroke are covered by remembering the mnemonic aid “BE FAST:”. B is for Balance: Did you suddenly have problems with balance or coordination?

E for eyes: Do you have blurred vision or double vision? Do you have sudden painless blindness in one or both eyes?

F is the droop of the face. Is one side of your face droopy or numb? You can answer this question by giving the person a smile.

A is Arm Weakness: Are your arms numb or numb? Instruct them to raise both arms and see if either drifts downward.

S is for Speech Difficulty: Does the person have difficulty understanding words or is slurred? Asking them to repeat a simple sentence will help answer this.

T is time. If anyone is experiencing these symptoms, please call 911 immediately. Warning signs of stroke are covered by remembering the mnemonic aid “BE FAST”. (WECT) “It’s estimated that about 2,000,000 neurons or brain cells die every minute when a large blood vessel is blocked,” adds Dr. McKinney of timeliness. “And the sooner you open those vessels, the more likely you are to go home with good results.” For more information, see: Novant Health website. Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

