Measles – Ethiopia (04 May 2023) – Ethiopia

accessories

Situation at a glance

Measles is endemic in Ethiopia, with cases reported each year. Between 12 August 2021 and 1 May 2023, 16,814 laboratory-confirmed measles cases and 182 deaths have been reported nationwide, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.1%.

After 2021, the number of annual confirmed cases of measles increased significantly from 1953 in 2021 to 9291 (375%) in 2022 and 6933 in 2023 (as of 1 May). Thus, confirmed measles cases increased almost five-fold between 2021 and 2022.

Low immunity in the population, combined with concurrent epidemics, conflicts, displacement and other humanitarian crises that impede childhood vaccination, are some of the factors that may explain the increase. .

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the measles virus, usually transmitted through direct contact or airborne transmission. The virus infects the respiratory tract and spreads throughout the body. It can lead to large-scale epidemics with significant illness and death, especially among vulnerable populations such as young children. In 2022, 45% of all cases were in children under the age of 5.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles, but effective and safe vaccines are available for prevention and control. 95% vaccination coverage of the population is needed to stop the measles epidemic.

Explanation of the situation

Since 12 August 2021, all 13 Ethiopian Regional Health Departments have received reports of suspected cases of measles, either in host communities, displaced persons or refugees. Since then, as of 1 May 2023, 16,814 laboratory-confirmed measles cases and 182 deaths have been reported nationwide, with a CFR of 1.1%.

After 2021, the number of annual confirmed cases of measles will increase significantly, reaching 9291 (+375%) from 1953 in 2021 to 2022, and 6933 as of 1 May 2023. I was. Thus, confirmed measles cases increased nearly fivefold between 2021 and 2022.

Outbreaks of measles were reported in 44 woredas/districts in 8 regions: Afar, Amhara, Harari, Oromia, Southern National, Ethnic and People’s Region (SNNPR), South West Ethiopian People’s Region (SWEPR), Tigray and Somali. It has been. The number of woredas affected by measles is 52 (5% of the country’s 1080 woredas) in 2021 and 125 (12%) in 2021.

Between 1 January and 2 April 2023, the Somalia region reported 364 epidemiologically linked cases of measles, 56 laboratory-confirmed. In 2022, the national measles incidence rate was 82 per million population. The highest reported incidence was in the Somali region, where 540 cases per million population were reported. The lack of crisis-related reporting in northern Ethiopia (Tigre) has hampered a proper assessment of the measles situation.

Only 36% of confirmed measles patients received at least one dose of measles-containing vaccine (MCV). According to WHO UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC), herd immunity is low (MCV1 and MCV2 coverage was estimated at 54% and 46%, respectively, in 2021) and concurrent epidemics, conflicts and displacement , and vaccination coupled with other humanitarian crises that disrupt childhood are some of the risk factors identified for the increased prevalence of the disease. In addition, cultural beliefs, inadequate awareness, and behavioral traits can be barriers in seeking early treatment or utilizing other management strategies for disease control.

The country faces a range of challenges that can make the situation even worse, including high rates of malnutrition (0.6% of children are severe acute malnutrition, according to measles SIA nutrition screening). , showed that 4.7% had global acute malnutrition (GAM), based on more than 15,000 screened children). , lack of access to health care in conflict-affected areas Increases risk of serious illness, displacement and overcrowding Poor sanitation and hygiene access and practices Increases risk of interpersonal transmission. IGAD Climate Projections and Application Center (ICPAC) and the National Meteorological and Hydrological Service (NMHS) of the Great Horn of Africa (GHA), furthermore, certain drought-affected areas such as SNNPR, Oromia, and Somalia will be affected by SWEPR has also reported flooding, with about 1.7 million people at risk of flooding, according to the preparedness plan, causing evacuations, interruptions in vaccinations, and the movement of people to crowded settlements, which increases the risk of measles. further increases the risk of Circulation.

epidemiology of disease

Measles is caused by a virus of the Paramyxoviridae family. The virus infects the respiratory tract and spreads throughout the body. Measles is a human disease and is not known to occur in animals. It can lead to outbreaks with significant morbidity and mortality, especially among vulnerable populations. Among immunocompromised individuals, such as young and malnourished children, pregnant women, people with HIV, cancer patients, and patients on immunosuppressive drugs, measles can cause ear infections, severe diarrhea, , can cause serious complications such as blindness, encephalitis, pneumonia, and death.

Transmission is primarily person-to-person through airborne respiratory droplets that are rapidly dispersed when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Transmission also occurs through direct contact with infected secretions. Transmission from asymptomatic exposed immune individuals has not been demonstrated. The virus remains active and contagious for up to 2 hours in the air or on an infected surface. The patient is contagious from 4 days before the onset of the characteristic measles rash to 4-5 days after the rash appears. There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Most people he recovers within 2-3 weeks.

Effective and safe vaccines are available for prevention and control. The first measles-containing vaccine (MCV1) is given at 9 months of age, and the second measles-containing vaccine (MCV2) is given at 15 months of age. 95% population coverage of MCV1 and MCV2 is required to stop measles circulation.

In areas with low vaccination coverage, epidemics usually occur every 2-3 years and usually last 2-3 months. However, its duration depends on population size, congestion, and the immune status of the population.

Public health response

In Japan, we are implementing the following measures to prevent the spread of infection.

From 22 to 31 December 2022, nationwide booster immunization activities (SIA) for measles prevention were conducted in all non-conflict affected areas.

A total of 14,579,818 children under the age of 5 were vaccinated with a coverage rate of 94.2% out of the target of 15,471,740.

From February 2022, a catch-up measles vaccination campaign has been launched for children aged 9 to 23 months. The campaign was carried out in Amhara, Oromia, SNNPR and 55 waredas at high risk of conflict or affected by conflict in the Somali region. This campaign was integrated with vitamin A supplementation and other routine immunization efforts.

Support to improve case management, including capacity building and procurement of medicines and supplies.

Enhanced surveillance activities, including active case investigation by health extension workers, root cause analysis and detailed investigations in affected woredas.

Strengthening routine immunization through outreach services

Training for frontline responders

Community engagement and risk communication activities are conducted through a locally tailored approach.

WHO risk assessment

Measles is a highly contagious disease that occurs seasonally in endemic areas. Measles remains common in many developing countries, especially in parts of Africa and Asia. More than 95% of his measles deaths occur in countries with low per capita incomes and weak health infrastructure. Despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine, measles remains a significant killer of young children worldwide.

There are several challenges facing Ethiopia. Conflict, population displacement, and vaccine shortages at the national level. These challenges are expected to fuel the outbreak and increase the number of cases.

The overall risk at the national level is assessed as high due to the following factors:

As of 1 May 2023, 44 woredas in 8 out of 13 regions are active: Afar, Amhara, Harari Oromia, SNNPR, SWEPR, Tigray, Somalia suboptimal vaccination coverage and low herd immunity, Weak surveillance systems, especially at the community level, result in late detection of cases and inadequate investigation of outbreaks. Furthermore, the number of cases and deaths may be underreported due to inconsistent active surveillance. Low health awareness in affected communities leads to inadequate health promotion and poor health-seeking behaviour. Case management skills to handle complex cases are inadequate, exacerbated by referral issues related to lack of patient transport, especially from remote locations. Concurrent diseases (e.g., cholera, pertussis, circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus) limit overall capacity and resources to respond to measles transmission. A complex humanitarian situation is occurring simultaneously with widespread conflict, displacement and severe and prolonged drought. Poor road networks and insecurity in the western regions of Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz, Tigray, Afar and Amhara make access and delivery of goods difficult. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare systems.

At the regional level, the overall risk is assessed as moderate due to the following factors:

Severe drought ongoing in the Horn of Africa. ongoing population shifts; Conflict and unrest in multiple countries in the region. Weak cross-border surveillance. Vulnerability of health systems within the region. Outbreaks continue in neighboring countries and vaccination coverage is not optimal.

The risk is assessed as low globally.

WHO advice

Key public health strategies to reduce the burden and transmission of disease include periodic intensification of routine immunization activities (PIRI) combined with mass vaccination campaigns in countries with high morbidity and mortality. , including routine immunization of children against measles.

There is no specific treatment for measles. Measles case management focuses on supportive care and prevention and treatment of measles complications and secondary infections. Because measles is highly contagious, isolation of patients is important to prevent further spread of the virus.

Oral rehydration salts should be used as needed to prevent dehydration. Every child diagnosed with measles should receive her two doses of oral vitamin A supplements 24 hours apart, regardless of the timing of previous doses of vitamin A. Infants under 6 months should be given 50,000 International Units (IU), infants aged 6 months to her 11 months should be given 100,000 IU, and children aged 12 months should be given 200,000 IU. This treatment can help restore low vitamin A levels and prevent eye damage and blindness in cases of acute measles, which occurs in well-nourished children. Vitamin A supplements have also been shown to reduce the number of deaths from measles.

Nutritional support is recommended to reduce the risk of malnutrition due to diarrhea, vomiting and anorexia associated with measles. Breastfeeding should be encouraged as needed.

People who have not been vaccinated or have poor immunity can be protected from disease by receiving the measles vaccine within 72 hours of being infected with the measles virus. If the illness develops later, the symptoms are usually less severe and the duration of the illness may be shortened.

WHO does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions to or from Ethiopia.

Further information

Quote source: World Health Organization (4 May 2023). Disease Outbreak News; Measles – Ethiopia.available in https://www.who.int/emergency/disease-outbreak-news/item/2023-DON460