Which one has the longest life?





Eating a low-fat diet rich in healthy foods in middle age may prolong life. new research Suggest. In contrast, healthy low carb eating pattern An analysis of dietary data from more than 370,000 middle-aged and older adults published in the Journal of Internal Medicine found no significant improvement in longevity. “Following a healthy low-fat diet with minimal saturated fat intake may be an effective approach to promote healthy aging in middle-aged and older adults.” Peking University Public Biostatistics at the School of Hygiene. “The results of our study suggest that both fat quantity and quality are important determinants of health effects in middle-aged and older adults,” Zhao told TODAY.com in an email. “Even if you’re trying to eat only healthy fats, it’s a good idea to limit your fat intake.” The new research A new assessment of popular diets According to the American Heart Association, which evaluated dash, mediterranean seavegetarian and pescatarian diets are the most heart-healthy, and low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets are given a moderate score. low carb and low fat diet To investigate the effects of low-fat and low-carbohydrate diets on longevity, Zhao and his colleagues conducted a study in 1995 and 1996 on the NIH-AARP diet and diet, which recruited AARP members aged 6 to 50 to 71 years. We analyzed health survey data. States: California, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, Louisiana. For that study, researchers asked participants to complete a 124-item food questionnaire. For analysis, Zhao and his colleagues excluded participants who reported cancer. Heart disease, stroke, diabetes, end-stage kidney disease, declining health, needing someone to fill out a questionnaire, or eating too many calories left 371,159 participants. Researchers then categorized food choices based on how similar they were to a healthy low-carb or healthy low-fat diet. A healthy low-carbohydrate diet was defined as having a high intake of unsaturated fats and limiting consumption of low-quality carbohydrates such as refined grains. added sugar, fruit juices, starchy vegetables.Contains a healthy low-fat diet vegetable proteinlimited saturated fat and high-quality carbohydrates such as whole grains, whole fruits, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables. During a median follow-up of 23.5 years, 165,698 of the participants died. The researchers found that participants whose eating patterns most closely resembled a healthy low-fat diet had an overall mortality rate of 18% higher than those whose eating patterns least resembled a healthy low-fat diet. found to be low. People whose eating patterns most closely resembled a healthy low-carbohydrate diet had slightly lower mortality rates than those whose eating patterns least resembled this eating pattern. But despite powerful data analysis, these findings have limitations, said Linda Van Horn, Ph.D., chief of nutrition at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. . She told TODAY.com, noting that the data used was 20 years old and that “people had a very different understanding of diet and nutrition.” Furthermore, she believes the results lack important context about the overall health of the participants. “I don’t know what their physical activity level was. I don’t know what their BMI was.” Substitution of carbohydrates and fats Dr. Matthew Tommy, a cardiologist and assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York, agrees, telling TODAY.com that the researchers “did a great job with the data.” The most important thing when people choose a low-fat or low-carb diet is what they replace with fat or carbohydrates. adds. He points to a time when fat was demonized and people replaced it with many carbohydrates, often unhealthy ones. points out that it can be done. sleep patternweight, blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol.

