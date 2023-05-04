4 ‘red flag’ symptoms of colon cancer in young adults

Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images





4 “red flags” signs and symptoms A new study shows that it is associated with an increased risk of early-onset colorectal cancer. This is an important finding because new colon cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 50 are increasing at an alarming rate.





Abdominal pain, rectal bleeding, diarrhea and iron deficiency anemia were identified in a new study Thursday. Journal of the National Cancer InstituteThe symptoms appeared two years before the diagnosis of colorectal cancer.





‘Colorectal cancer is not just a disease that affects older people,’ says senior researcher Ying Kao, ScDHe is an Associate Professor of Surgery in the Department of Public Health Sciences and a research member of the Saitmann Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Washington School of Medicine.





“We want young adults to recognize and act on these potentially very important signs and symptoms.” , because they are not getting regular colorectal cancer screenings.”











For the study, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis used anonymized health data from more than 5,000 patients with early-onset colorectal cancer, a cancer that occurs in people younger than 50 years of age. Analyzed insurance data.





The aim was to identify signs and symptoms that could help diagnose colorectal cancer earlier, especially early-onset colorectal cancer. In 2015, the rate of colorectal cancer among people under the age of 55 increased from 11% to 20%.





Researchers found that patients reported 3 months to 2 years prior to diagnosis. stomach ache, rectal bleeding, diarrheaand/or iron deficiency anemia Increased risk of early-onset colorectal cancer.





The more symptoms you have, the more likely you are to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. One symptom nearly doubled the person’s risk of the disease. Those with 2 symptoms had his risk increased by more than 3.5 times, and those with 3 or more symptoms had his risk increased by more than 6.5 times.





For some, symptoms were present two years before diagnosis. Approximately 19% of patients experienced their first symptoms from 3 months before he was diagnosed to 2 years. Nearly 50% of patients had their first signs or symptoms within 3 months of diagnosis.





Two conditions in particular, rectal bleeding and iron deficiency anemia, point to an urgent need for further screening by endoscopy, Cao said in a news release.







Four “red flag” symptoms may be related to where colorectal cancer forms in the colon and rectum, especially among young people.





“The majority of colon cancers in young patients are on the left side of the colon,” he said. Anton Birchik, MD, PhD, Chief of Medicine and Director of the Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Program at St. John’s Cancer Institute, Santa Monica, CA. “If the cancer is on the left side as opposed to on the right side, bleeding may be more evident and anemia may be more evident.”





Recent studies have also shown that as the diagnosis of early-onset colorectal cancer has become more common, there has been a shift toward left-sided tumors. However, rectal cancer rates have increased from 27% in 1995 to 31% in 2019.





“We think cancers in the lower part of the colon are more likely to cause symptoms, because stools are more formed, less fluid, and bleeding is more likely to appear red on the toilet paper or in the toilet.” Alan HertzmanMD, a colorectal surgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said: health“But bleeding from colon cancer tends to mix with the stool and be less noticeable.”











Younger people, particularly those who are not yet old enough for colorectal cancer screening, are more likely to downplay these gastrointestinal symptoms, and this decision may also contribute to an increase in advanced-stage cancers. I have.





“Most of these patients have had hemorrhoids for years, look up their symptoms online, and are blown away because they believe they can’t get cancer.” Ashkan FarhadiPhysician and gastroenterologist at Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, said: health.





But patients aren’t the only ones who need to know these important signs and symptoms. “Spreading awareness among primary care physicians, gastroenterologists, and emergency physicians is also important. To date, many early-onset colorectal cancers are found in emergency rooms and are often diagnosed is far behind, this cancer.”





If you experience these “red flag” symptoms, it’s important to report them to your healthcare provider sooner or later.





“Because the majority of early-onset colorectal cancers were and will be diagnosed after symptoms have appeared, prompt recognition of these red flags and symptoms and prompt diagnostic workup as soon as possible. is important,” said Cao. said in a news release. “In doing so, the disease can be diagnosed earlier, reducing the need for more aggressive treatment and improving patient quality of life and survival.”





Aside from colorectal cancer, prominent symptoms can also be indicators of other gastrointestinal health issues that need to be addressed, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).





“It’s very unusual for a young person to have pain, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, and nothing else going on,” Dr. Bilchik said. Ignore your symptoms, even if you are young. ”