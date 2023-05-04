With their friendly faces, tall and somewhat odd builds, and of course, incredibly long necks, giraffes have long been loved by people. Researchers now believe giraffes may provide physiological insights into certain health conditions.

With necks that can exceed 6 feet, giraffes seem to have to suffer the effects of high blood pressure, also known as high blood pressure, as blood travels significantly uphill from the heart to the brain.

But it’s not.1

Their hearts are of a typical mammalian size for their body weight.2 Yet cardiac output is low, even though heart pressures can reach 200-300 mmHg, more than double that in humans.1

Giraffe physiology seems to adapt to this hypertension in many ways, including an elaborate valve system that prevents giraffe blood from pooling in the head and protects the lower extremities from higher arterial pressure. The giraffe’s kidneys and heart are also adapted to manage pressure effectively.2

Researchers continue to study this abnormal hypertension in the animal kingdom. They believe that uncovering the secrets of the giraffe’s circulatory system could provide humans with new tools to combat high blood pressure and better understand heart disease.1 It is the leading cause of death for people in the United States across most racial and ethnic groups.3

What is high blood pressure?

High blood pressure occurs when blood flows through arteries with greater force than normal. It is expressed by comparing two measurements, systolic and diastolic. Systolic refers to the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats. Diastole refers to the pressure when the heart is at rest.Four

For the average adult, normal blood pressure readings are below 120 mmHg (systolic) and 80 mmHg (diastolic), but be aware that activity can vary during the day.Four Health professionals may follow different guidelines when diagnosing high blood pressure. Some people consider systolic repeats above 130 or diastolic repeats above 80 to be high. Others consider a systolic repeated reading of 140 or higher or a diastolic repeated reading of 90 or higher to be high.Four

Blood pressure, and the risk of developing high blood pressure, can increase with age as the body’s blood vessels harden and thicken over time. Lifestyle factors such as excessive intake of alcohol, smoking, use of certain illicit drugs, not getting enough exercise, and not getting enough quality sleep can play a role.Five

Certain health conditions, such as being overweight or obese, certain types of tumors, chronic kidney disease, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea, and thyroid problems, can increase your risk of developing high blood pressure. So is pregnancy. Preeclampsia, which can lead to high blood pressure and other health problems, is more common in African American women.Five

Traits such as race, ethnicity, and gender are also factors. African American and Hispanic adults are more likely to have high blood pressure than Asian or Caucasian adults. You are more likely to develop it, but the trend reverses later in life. It may increase.Five

How to manage high blood pressure

High blood pressure usually has no warning symptoms.Four It’s estimated that half of adults in the United States have high blood pressure, and many may not be aware of it.6 Not knowing about high blood pressure is especially dangerous because high blood pressure can damage vital organs such as the heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes, and can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.4,6

Scientists continue to prioritize the development of new treatments to combat high blood pressure, so patients can manage high blood pressure by following established guidance.

For starters, people should know their number. During regular visits, medical professionals can measure your blood pressure and share lifestyle advice accordingly.Four

Studies show that one proven tip for managing heart risk is to reduce your intake of sodium chloride (table salt). The study found that hypertensive patients over the age of 60 reduced their risk of stroke, major cardiovascular events, and death simply by switching to a salt substitute.7

Over 70% of the sodium in the human diet comes from processed and prepared foods. Foods known to be high in sodium include pizza, deli meat sandwiches, soups, salty snacks (chips, crackers, popcorn), burgers, chicken, pasta dishes, and egg dishes.8

You can track your sodium intake by reading food labels. Foods with 5% or less of the daily sodium value are considered low sodium, and foods with 20% or more of the daily sodium value are considered high sodium. It is based on.8

Another area of ​​focus is sleep routines. Blood pressure drops during normal sleep, but may remain elevated for a long time in people with disturbed sleep patterns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends sticking to a regular sleep schedule (even on weekends), getting plenty of natural light during waking hours, and avoiding artificial lights (such as smartphones and computers), especially before bed. , recommends keeping the bedroom. Cool, quiet and dark.9

It’s also important to remember that just making healthy choices can play an important role in helping people manage their blood pressure. exercising, maintaining a healthy weight, making healthy food choices including limiting sodium and alcohol, quitting smoking, and managing stress.Four

Also, if your high blood pressure is not controlled by healthy habits, your doctor may add prescription medications to your treatment plan.Four

The Future of Hypertension Research: Beyond Kirin

We’re all looking forward to new discoveries as scientists continue to study giraffes and hypertension. After all, who wouldn’t want to know more about the world’s tallest creature?

But in the meantime, it’s important to keep in mind what scientists already know. High blood pressure is known as the “silent killer”. Taking care of your heart health, such as having your blood pressure checked regularly, may help control or prevent high blood pressure.Four