The Detroit Department of Health investigates a mysterious disease at the Marcus Garvey Academy

(CBS Detroit) – a A mysterious disease claimed the boy’s lifeand now several other students at his school, Detroit’s Marcus Garvey Academy, are experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Detroit Department of Health is closely monitoring the situation. They sent a team to check the school’s disinfection protocol. But some parents aren’t sure if they’ll be able to get their kids back in the classroom on Monday, even after cleaning up. “It’s good that they cleaned up school, but we still want to know who got it. Burton has more questions than answers about how many children got sick. “We’re trying to figure out if it’s flu, coronavirus, allergy season,” Burton said. “We’re really worried.” A kindergartener passed away last week. They held a moment of silence for the boy at the school board on Wednesday. The coroner has not released an official cause of death, but officials say he first experienced flu-like symptoms. Then this week, school administrators saw several other students suffering from fevers and vomiting. The Department of Health is urging parents of children ages 4 to 7 to see a doctor if their child has symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting or abdominal pain. “It’s usually spread by respiratory droplets. So when someone coughs, they cough on their hands, let that cough touch a surface, and if those droplets come into contact with someone else, they can spread the flu virus. said Dr. Tiffney Widner of Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Burton is monitoring her daughters’ symptoms and hopes the school district and health department will inform parents of the situation by Monday. “We just hope everyone is okay. We hope they’re safe. That’s the main thing,” Burton said. The Detroit Department of Health provides vaccinations. Please call 313-876-4667 for more information. Andres Gutierrez



Andres Gutierrez joined CBS News Detroit in September 2022. He hails from his KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri and serves as a general assignment reporter and fill-in his anchor.

