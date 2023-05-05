West Virginia Childhood Cancer Survivor Larkin Coker Advocates for Others in DC

Morgantown, Wisconsin (WBOY) — Larkin Coker experienced back pain when he was 6 years old that made it difficult for him to laugh and climb stairs.

That led to her seeing her doctor, which led to her having a CT scan WVUmedicine and found that she had fractured vertebrae and tumors in her lungs. She was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a potentially life-threatening disease.

After more than six months of treatment, Coker is in remission. Coker, now 13, advocates for those who have gone through similar experiences.

DC’s Young Larkin Coker (Courtesy of Jodie Coker)

DC’s Larkin Coker (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

She, along with 200 other childhood cancer survivors, patients and family members, called on lawmakers to fund childhood cancer programs and ensure it remains a national priority. I’m trying

“[The attendance] It really showed how big a problem it is,” Larkin said.

it was all different 12th Annual Childhood Cancer Action Day Alliancean event that Larkin and her mother Jody have attended for years.

“[We] Basically swarming Capitol Hill all at once [and] We set up these meetings with senators and congressmen, basically trying to get better funding for research and a few different programs,” Jody said.

It’s an experience Larkin enjoyed visiting the museum and talking to elected officials like Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sherri Moore Capito (R-WV).

DC’s Young Larkin Coker (Courtesy of Jodie Coker)

Larkin Coker and US Senator Joe Manchin in DC (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

“Everybody is very understanding of the issues at hand and they take the time to listen and really listen,” Larkin said.

Each year, nearly 10,000 children under the age of 15 in the United States are diagnosed with cancer.

“Ultimately, the goal is to keep the child from getting cancer or coming back,” says Jodi. “If we can’t do that, we can at least work on treatment and survival to ensure these children have better long-term outcomes.”

“I hope that what we’ve done there will provide more research for more children to come and have a more secure life after cancer,” Larkin said. rice field.

Young Larkin Coker in DC with his family (Courtesy of Jodi Coker)

Speaking in front of politicians can be a daunting experience for some, but Larkin says it’s easier to have others out there with similar stories and for the same fight. Told.

“Other people are going through the same thing, so it’s not so weird to say it, so it definitely makes it easier,” Larkin said. It feels more homely in some ways to be able to relate to it in.”

Like any mother, Jodi is proud of her daughter.

“She was incredibly brave,” Jody said. “I am incredibly proud of her.”

It’s a fun trip for Larkin, but she doesn’t want to have to go back there in the future for one good reason.

“I hope that one day we won’t have to go back to the old days just because we find a solution, and we won’t have to fight like that,” Larkin said.

click here Learn more about the Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days here.