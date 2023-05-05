Health
West Virginia Childhood Cancer Survivor Larkin Coker Advocates for Others in DC
Morgantown, Wisconsin (WBOY) — Larkin Coker experienced back pain when he was 6 years old that made it difficult for him to laugh and climb stairs.
That led to her seeing her doctor, which led to her having a CT scan WVUmedicine and found that she had fractured vertebrae and tumors in her lungs. She was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, a potentially life-threatening disease.
After more than six months of treatment, Coker is in remission. Coker, now 13, advocates for those who have gone through similar experiences.
She, along with 200 other childhood cancer survivors, patients and family members, called on lawmakers to fund childhood cancer programs and ensure it remains a national priority. I’m trying
“[The attendance] It really showed how big a problem it is,” Larkin said.
it was all different 12th Annual Childhood Cancer Action Day Alliancean event that Larkin and her mother Jody have attended for years.
“[We] Basically swarming Capitol Hill all at once [and] We set up these meetings with senators and congressmen, basically trying to get better funding for research and a few different programs,” Jody said.
It’s an experience Larkin enjoyed visiting the museum and talking to elected officials like Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sherri Moore Capito (R-WV).
“Everybody is very understanding of the issues at hand and they take the time to listen and really listen,” Larkin said.
Each year, nearly 10,000 children under the age of 15 in the United States are diagnosed with cancer.
“Ultimately, the goal is to keep the child from getting cancer or coming back,” says Jodi. “If we can’t do that, we can at least work on treatment and survival to ensure these children have better long-term outcomes.”
“I hope that what we’ve done there will provide more research for more children to come and have a more secure life after cancer,” Larkin said. rice field.
Speaking in front of politicians can be a daunting experience for some, but Larkin says it’s easier to have others out there with similar stories and for the same fight. Told.
“Other people are going through the same thing, so it’s not so weird to say it, so it definitely makes it easier,” Larkin said. It feels more homely in some ways to be able to relate to it in.”
Like any mother, Jodi is proud of her daughter.
“She was incredibly brave,” Jody said. “I am incredibly proud of her.”
It’s a fun trip for Larkin, but she doesn’t want to have to go back there in the future for one good reason.
“I hope that one day we won’t have to go back to the old days just because we find a solution, and we won’t have to fight like that,” Larkin said.
click here Learn more about the Alliance for Childhood Cancer Action Days here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wboy.com/news/west-virginia/west-virginia-childhood-cancer-survivor-advocates-for-others-in-dc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Royals lose devastatingly, fall 13-10 after frantic comeback
- Here’s Google’s new foldable phone
- West Virginia Childhood Cancer Survivor Larkin Coker Advocates for Others in DC
- 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Puna shakes Hawaii
- Former President Donald Trump files case to transfer criminal case to federal court, but otherwise faces trial in 2024
- UK’s Sunak warns of ‘hard’ test on first date with voters
- Mardiono and PPP Management meet Jokowi at the Palace this afternoon
- South Africa Requests Return Of Diamonds To Charles Crown Jewels To UK | history news
- Porn industry group sues Utah age verification law | News, Sports, Jobs
- Six Wildcats earn Pac-12 honors
- Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as bank fears erupt
- Spending $670,000 on a Mattress? You Can at New Hstens Store in Dallas » Dallas Innovates