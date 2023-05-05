Mosquito Watch Season Underway – Southern Nevada Health District





Las Vegas – The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has launched its 2023 Mosquito Surveillance Campaign to remind people that mosquito season may be in full swing early. SNHD and Clark County continue their decades-long partnership to control mosquitoes throughout Southern Nevada. Together they set traps to study mosquito numbers, species, and infected mosquitoes. During mosquito season, SNHD environmental health staff set up 50 to 60 traps per day in parks, wash channels, wetlands and other potential breeding grounds for weeks at a time. Hundreds of mosquitoes are captured in the open and in coolers he is transported to the SNHD’s major public health center laboratory where they are classified and cataloged by species and location. The samples are then sent to the Southern Nevada Public Health Laboratory to be tested for harmful arbovirus samples. The public is urged to help combat bites and reduce mosquito populations. west nile and Zika virus. Fight the Bite is calling on people to eliminate stagnant water, which provides the perfect home for mosquito larvae.Prevents mosquito bites by taking appropriate precautionsreport mosquito activity to the Health District’s monitoring program at (702) 759-1633; To report a green pool, you should contact your local law enforcement. Additional resources and contact information are available at SNHD. website. West Nile virus (WNV) reached unprecedented activity in Clark County in 2019, resulting in 43 cases, including 1 death. In contrast, in 2020, 2021 and 2022 he had little WNV activity. For more information on mosquito monitoring, https://www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/mosquito-surveillance. “Mosquito prevention starts at home. Educating the public is critical to reducing the impact of mosquito-borne diseases on our communities,” said Fermin, SNHD Community Health Officer. Dr. Leguen said. Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Commissioner and Southern Nevada District Health Commissioner, said: Virus and Zika. ”

