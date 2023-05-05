Local Therapists, Activists Raise Eating Disorder Awareness Amidst Increase | News





COLOMBIA – Post-pandemic, more teens than ever are suffering from eating disorders. NBC reports that patients are being diagnosed with eating disorders at a younger age, more severely, and exhibiting both mental and physical symptoms more urgently. Activist Amanda Lewis says, “I remember going into second and third grade, really focusing on making sure I was the thinnest in my class.” It can have a huge impact on teenagers.” From 2018 to 2022, there was a 107% increase in doctor visits related to eating disorders among adolescents under the age of 17. “We hear about rising anxiety and depression all the time, but eating disorders aren’t discussed when they absolutely should be,” says therapist Kelsey Esser. Esser opened her Unique therapy service specializes in post-awareness eating disorders Required in Colombia. “The demand for eating disorder treatment is everywhere,” Esser said. “There aren’t enough resources or treatments out there.” She said the pandemic has created opportunities for growth. “The pandemic set off this perfect storm for eating disorders to thrive,” Esser said. was there.” Even Lewis has found himself reverting to old habits during lockdown. “I was resilient, but even when the pandemic hit, everything was changing and food was the only thing I could control at times, so I struggled too.”

success! email sent With a link to confirm signing up for the list.

error! An error occurred while processing your request. Lewis hosted the first Freedom Walk in central Missouri last weekend. Freedom Walk is Kirsten Haglund A foundation to show hope to those affected by eating disorders. “I wanted to be the person you needed when you were struggling,” Lewis said. “In total he raised $6,000 and educated people about our local resources.” She wants to keep walking. In addition to treatment options, prevention can begin at home, Lewis said. “Even the way you approach food can affect children,” said Lewis. “Watch how you speak.” Esser says parents should look out for the following warning signs: “There’s been more isolation, more attention to weight and shape, and more exercise habits,” Esser said. Lewis said sharing positive messages is also important. “All bodies are good bodies,” Lewis said. “It’s always more important to focus on how you feel rather than how you look.” Help is available for those struggling with eating disorders. If you are in a crisis and need immediate help, text NEDA to 741741.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.komu.com/news/local-therapist-activist-raise-eating-disorder-awareness-amid-increase/article_4f35ad4e-eaeb-11ed-ad49-e3d4078f234e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos