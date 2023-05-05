Local Therapists, Activists Raise Eating Disorder Awareness Amidst Increase | News

COLOMBIA – Post-pandemic, more teens than ever are suffering from eating disorders. NBC reports that patients are being diagnosed with eating disorders at a younger age, more severely, and exhibiting both mental and physical symptoms more urgently.
Activist Amanda Lewis says, “I remember going into second and third grade, really focusing on making sure I was the thinnest in my class.” It can have a huge impact on teenagers.”
From 2018 to 2022, there was a 107% increase in doctor visits related to eating disorders among adolescents under the age of 17.
“We hear about rising anxiety and depression all the time, but eating disorders aren’t discussed when they absolutely should be,” says therapist Kelsey Esser.
Esser opened her Unique therapy service specializes in post-awareness eating disorders Required in Colombia.
“The demand for eating disorder treatment is everywhere,” Esser said. “There aren’t enough resources or treatments out there.”
She said the pandemic has created opportunities for growth.
“The pandemic set off this perfect storm for eating disorders to thrive,” Esser said. was there.”
Even Lewis has found himself reverting to old habits during lockdown.
“I was resilient, but even when the pandemic hit, everything was changing and food was the only thing I could control at times, so I struggled too.”
Lewis hosted the first Freedom Walk in central Missouri last weekend. Freedom Walk is Kirsten Haglund A foundation to show hope to those affected by eating disorders.
“I wanted to be the person you needed when you were struggling,” Lewis said. “In total he raised $6,000 and educated people about our local resources.”
She wants to keep walking.
In addition to treatment options, prevention can begin at home, Lewis said.
“Even the way you approach food can affect children,” said Lewis. “Watch how you speak.”
Esser says parents should look out for the following warning signs:
“There’s been more isolation, more attention to weight and shape, and more exercise habits,” Esser said.
Lewis said sharing positive messages is also important.
“All bodies are good bodies,” Lewis said. “It’s always more important to focus on how you feel rather than how you look.”
Help is available for those struggling with eating disorders. If you are in a crisis and need immediate help, text NEDA to 741741.