Health
Researchers perform intrauterine surgery to repair potentially fatal developmental condition
For the first time, researchers repair a potentially fatal developmental condition by treating an aggressive vascular malformation called Galen’s vein in the fetal brain before birth, according to a new study published in the uterus. I had a successful internal surgery. strokethe peer-reviewed flagship journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
Galen Vein Malformation (VOGM) is a rare prenatal condition in which an artery carrying high-flow, high-pressure blood from the heart to the brain connects directly to one of the major collecting veins deep at the base of the brain. rather than the capillaries needed to slow blood flow and deliver oxygen to the surrounding brain tissue. Due to changes in the infant’s vascular physiology during and after birth, the malformed high flow rate has even more severe effects on the postnatal heart and brain, putting greater pressure on the neonatal heart and lungs. , can lead to pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, or other potentially life-threatening conditions. VOGM is most often first seen on prenatal ultrasound and definitively diagnosed by MRI late in the second or third trimester of pregnancy.
The researchers performed intrauterine embolization on fetuses with VOGM at 34 weeks and 2 days gestation as the first treatment patient in an ongoing clinical trial at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in the United States. Conducted under supervision. Food and Drug Administration.
An ongoing clinical trial is using ultrasound-guided transuterine embolization to address the veins of Galen’s malformation prenatally. I was thrilled to see that in the first treated case, the aggressive decline normally seen after birth simply did not appear. I am happy to report that I am eating normally, gaining weight and coming home. There are no signs of adverse effects on the brain. “
Darren B. Orbach, MD, Ph.D., lead study author, co-director of the Center for Neurovascular Surgery and Intervention, Boston Children’s Hospital, associate professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School
The infant was delivered 2 days later by induced labor due to premature rupture of the membrane during intrauterine embolization. Postnatal echocardiography showed a progressive normalization of cardiac output. In this case, the neonate did not require cardiovascular support or surgery after intrauterine treatment and was observed in the NICU for several weeks after birth due to prematurity before being sent home. , MRI of the brain showed no stroke, fluid accumulation, or hemorrhage.
“This is the first patient we have treated and it is important that the trial continues to assess safety and safety. Effectiveness In other patients, this approach may represent a paradigm shift in the management of Galen malformation, repairing the malformation prenatally rather than trying to reverse heart failure postnatally, before heart failure develops. “This could significantly reduce the risk of long-term brain injury, disability, or death in these infants,” Orbach said.
VOGM, the most common congenital vascular brain malformation, is estimated to occur in as many as 1 in 60,000 live births. The current standard of care for VOGM is postnatal treatment with embolization. This is a catheter-based procedure that blocks direct connections between malformed arteries and veins, blocking excess blood flow to the brain and heart. However, embolization itself is risky and is not always successful in reversing heart failure. In addition, severe brain damage may already have occurred, which can lead to lifelong cognitive impairment, life-threatening conditions in young children, and even death.
“The Fetal Intervention Team at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital has successfully devised another intrauterine procedure that could be highly impactful for a specific group of patients diagnosed with Galen’s malformation. said FAHA’s Gary M. Satou, M.D., Ph.D. He is the director of pediatric echocardiography at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and co-director of the UCLA Fetal Cardiology Program and was not involved in this study. Mr. Sato, a pediatric cardiologist who has served as chairman of the Congenital Heart Diseases Committee of the Young Hearts Council of the American Heart Association, and David of UCLA, is also a clinical professor of pediatrics at the Geffen Medical School.
“As always, many of these fetal cases need to be conducted and followed to establish a clear pattern of improvement in neurological and cardiovascular outcomes,” Sato said. “Therefore, national clinical trials will be important to obtain adequate data and hopefully successful results.”
The procedure is not without limitations, says Colin P. Derdeyn, a neurointerventional radiologist at the University of Iowa College of Health Care who performs VOGM embolization in neonates and was not involved in the study. , MD said.
“The key advance here is to intervene before the physiological events of childbirth can lead to life-threatening heart failure. We do not have sufficient experience to conclude that it is worth the money. N. was Chief of the Department of Radiology and Chair of the Department of Radiology at the University of Iowa Health Care-Carver School of Medicine, and former Chair of the American Heart Association’s Stroke Council.
“However, the hemodynamic changes they observed in utero and postnatally – reduced flow, reduced size of the outflow vein, reversal of abnormal regurgitation in the aorta – are truly encouraging. Surprising aspects of this case report. he said. “This is pioneering work being done in a very careful and responsible way.”
Co-author is Louise E. Wilkins-Haug, MD. Carol B. Benson, MD. Wayne Tworetzky, MB Ch.B. Shivani D. Rangwala, MD. Stephanie H. Guseh, MD. Nicole K. Gately, RN. Dr. Jeffrey N. Stout. Arielle Mizrahi-Arnaud, MD. and Alfred P. Disclosures of the MD Authors are provided in the manuscript.
This study was funded by a grant from the Sage Schermerhorn Chair for Image-Guided Therapy (DBO) in the Department of Radiology, Boston Children’s Hospital.
sauce:
Journal reference:
Obach, DB, others(2023). Transuterine ultrasound-guided fetal embolization of the veins of Galen’s malformation, excluding postnatal pathophysiology. stroke. doi.org/10.1161/strokeaha.123.043421.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230505/Researchers-perform-in-utero-surgery-to-repair-a-potentially-deadly-developmental-condition.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Best spa in New Haven
- Researchers perform intrauterine surgery to repair potentially fatal developmental condition
- Türkiye Earthquake Victims May Decide Next Elections – Wall Street Journal
- He’s a campaign force: Greg Hands responds to suggestion Boris could…
- Bhumi spreads Afwaah in Bollywood
- A game-changing partnership takes on air pollution in Latin America and the Caribbean
- Students reportedly fined for not listening to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- Daily Nuggets: Knights Conquer King Leon; Stanley Cup Playoffs
- UVic News – University of Victoria
- Study finds big data and remote monitoring key to future innovation
- Proud Boys: Four members found guilty of seditious conspiracy over Capitol riots – BBC News
- Trump news today: Judge gives Trump until Sunday to decide whether to testify as lawyers for E Jean Carrolls remain in case