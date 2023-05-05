Health
Science for everyone | What is the biosynthetic clock?
A cell undergoes various molecular changes throughout its lifespan until it finally degenerates and dies. A representative image. | | Photo credit: Getty Images
(This article is part of the Science for All newsletter, taking the jargon out of science and making it fun! Subscribe now!)
The biosynthetic “clock” prevents the cells of the body from aging. In other words, it prevents aging-related deterioration from reaching normal levels. Human lifespan is related to how quickly individual cells age. Recent studies have shown that cells follow two different her pathways during aging and that these are controlled by a central gene regulatory circuit. Manipulation of these processes can extend the lifespan of cells. All cells, including yeast, plant, animal and human cells, contain gene regulatory circuits involved in many physiological functions, including aging.
A cell undergoes various molecular changes throughout its lifespan until it finally degenerates and dies. However, cells with the same genetic material and in the same environment can follow different aging pathways. About half of cells age due to a gradual decrease in the stability of DNA, which stores genetic information. The other half ages along pathways associated with the decline of mitochondria, the energy-producing units of the cell. Therefore, directing cellular journeys between these pathways can have a significant impact on aging.
From their normal role of acting like toggle switches, these regulatory circuits can be engineered to generate negative feedback loops that stall the aging process. The rewired circuits act as clock-like devices called genetic oscillators, driving cells to switch between two detrimental ‘aging’ states (or pathways) on a regular basis. These advances dramatically extended the lifespan of cells, setting new records for lifespan extension through genetic and chemical interventions.
|
